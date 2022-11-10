Brothers Osborne Singer John Osborne and Wife Lucie Silvas Expecting Twins

Watch : CMA Awards 2022: BEST Red Carpet Fashion

Two little country cuties on the way.

As Brothers Osbourne accepted their award for best Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, band member John Osbourne announced that he and his wife Lucie Silvas are expecting twins.

"We told a bunch of people, but letting the world know my wife Lucie's pregnant. We've got twins on the way," he said onstage Nov. 9, alongside his brother and bandmate TJ Osbourne and presenter Wynonna Judd. "I love you babe, you're going to be an amazing mom." (See all the CMA Awards winners here).

Ahead of the big show, the couple—who have been married since 2015—opened about their expected arrival, revealing that they underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive their babies.

"We went through a very long, tough journey with IVF to get to this point," Lucie told People on Nov. 9. "We had an embryo transfer where we transferred two embryos thinking that would give us a better chance of getting one [baby], but we got two. I think deep down, we were hoping for two."