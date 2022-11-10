Maren Morris Appears at 2022 Country Music Awards Amid Feud With Brittany and Jason Aldean

Watch : Maren Morris Might SKIP CMAs Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

Maren Morris made the humble quest to the 2022 CMAs.

The "My Church" singer—who's album Humble Quest was nominated for Album of the Year—was present at the 2022 Country Music Awards Nov. 9. Although she didn't participate in the red carpet, the 32-year-old was captured in the audience during the ceremony, applauding after Luke Combs won in her category.

Maren shared a look at her ensemble for the night on TikTok, showing off her revenge dress with a deep plunge while holding a bottle of champagne as Taylor Swift's "Karma" plays in the background. The audio featured the lyrics, "Karma's a relaxing thought, aren't you envious that for you it's not?"

Maren captioned the post, "BYOB CMA."

Her arrival comes after Maren previously shared she doesn't "feel comfortable" attending this year's awards show due to her feud with Brittany and Jason Aldean.

The headline-making clash took place back in August, when Brittany posted a video to Instagram with the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase."