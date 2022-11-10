Forget California: Katy Perry's 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Look Proves Country Gurls Are Unforgettable

Watch : Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Viral Eye Glitch

Katy goes country.

On Nov. 9, Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., proving that glamour knows no genre. For the big night, the American Idol judge went for a Western-inspired denim-on-denim look which included a fitted, frayed corset with a plunging neckline and drippy straps, teamed with wide-leg jeans with an oversized bow detail on the hip.

She accessorized with a dazzling diamond choker, drop earrings and embellished pointed-toe pumps. For glam, Katy left her long dark locks down and wavy and kept her makeup fresh and soft. (See every star on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet here).

Later in the evening, Katy, 38, will take the stage alongside Thomas Rhett to perform their song, "Where We Started," the title track to Thomas' sixth studio album. In April, the country singer dished to ET about the collaboration track and how it came to be.