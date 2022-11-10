Exclusive

Love Is Blind’s Nancy Reveals Why She’s Happy Bartise Didn’t Say “I Do”

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Love Is Blind's Nancy and Bartise discussed what went wrong in their relationship and how things went off the rails leading up to their doomed wedding.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 10, 2022 12:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesNetflixLove Is Blind
Watch: Love Is Blind: Nancy & Bartise Admit What Went WRONG!

Hindsight is 20/20—even on Love Is Blind.

Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez saw their relationship implode on season three of the Netflix dating show when Bartise declined to marry Nancy on their wedding day. Now, the pair is explaining how the heck things went so haywire.

"Our relationship, about halfway through, completely changed," Nancy exclusively told E! News. "I told him I was going to say 'no' two weeks into being in Dallas and he said, ‘Please give me another chance, I want to turn things around.'"

Bartise revealed that his mind wasn't made up until they made it to the altar—but argued that Nancy made it difficult to feel confident in their relationship.

"Both answers were a possibility on wedding day," Bartise exclusively told E! News. "I felt that for both of us. Nancy told me straight up, before the wedding, that she was going to say ‘no' to me. That scared me a little bit and encouraged me to remind myself who I fell in love with in the pods."

photos
Love Is Blind Season 3: Reunion Moments

Of course, Bartise didn't make it easy on himself, either. During his relationship with Nancy, he revealed he was still thinking about Raven Ross, whom Bartise said was a "smoke show" and "f--king gorgeous." While his comments did not sit well with most Love Is Blind viewers, Bartise revealed the entire experience taught him a lot about himself.

"I think I learned the most watching it back and my direct, brutal honesty and insensitivity," he said. "Watching it back, I was very embarrassed and ashamed to see myself doing all that."

When it comes to a future friendship with Nancy, Bartise said he's remaining optimistic.

"We went through so much together," he said. "That's a unique, shared experience that we're always going to have. I do always want her to be part of my life. I hope that she feels the same way."

Netflix

When asked about her feelings about Bartise now, Nancy said without hesitation, "I'm thankful he said ‘no' because I wouldn't have wanted a half-ass husband."

Maybe give her some time, Bartise.  

Season three of Love Is Blind is available to stream now on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

2

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is Dad to Her 3rd Baby

3

29 Warm Products for People Who Are Always Cold

4

See Justin Theroux's Sweet Note to Ex Jennifer Aniston

5

Jana Kramer Shares Details About Sex Life With Ex Mike Caussin

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Love Is Blind’s Nancy Is Happy Bartise Didn’t Say "I Do"

20 Holiday Gift Ideas For College Students They'll Actually Use

29 Warm Products for People Who Are Always Cold

Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Shoved Her Butt Into the Marilyn Dress

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Turned Down Invite to Met Gala Before

See All the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List