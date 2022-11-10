Love Is Blind’s Nancy Reveals Why She’s Happy Bartise Didn’t Say “I Do”

Watch : Love Is Blind: Nancy & Bartise Admit What Went WRONG!

Hindsight is 20/20—even on Love Is Blind.

Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez saw their relationship implode on season three of the Netflix dating show when Bartise declined to marry Nancy on their wedding day. Now, the pair is explaining how the heck things went so haywire.

"Our relationship, about halfway through, completely changed," Nancy exclusively told E! News. "I told him I was going to say 'no' two weeks into being in Dallas and he said, ‘Please give me another chance, I want to turn things around.'"

Bartise revealed that his mind wasn't made up until they made it to the altar—but argued that Nancy made it difficult to feel confident in their relationship.

"Both answers were a possibility on wedding day," Bartise exclusively told E! News. "I felt that for both of us. Nancy told me straight up, before the wedding, that she was going to say ‘no' to me. That scared me a little bit and encouraged me to remind myself who I fell in love with in the pods."