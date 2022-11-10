Love Is Blind’s Nancy Reveals Why She’s Happy Bartise Didn’t Say “I Do”

Hindsight is 20/20—even on Love Is Blind.
Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez saw their relationship implode on season three of the Netflix dating show when Bartise declined to marry Nancy on their wedding day. Now, the pair is explaining how the heck things went so haywire.
"Our relationship, about halfway through, completely changed," Nancy exclusively told E! News. "I told him I was going to say 'no' two weeks into being in Dallas and he said, ‘Please give me another chance, I want to turn things around.'"
Bartise revealed that his mind wasn't made up until they made it to the altar—but argued that Nancy made it difficult to feel confident in their relationship.
"Both answers were a possibility on wedding day," Bartise exclusively told E! News. "I felt that for both of us. Nancy told me straight up, before the wedding, that she was going to say ‘no' to me. That scared me a little bit and encouraged me to remind myself who I fell in love with in the pods."
Of course, Bartise didn't make it easy on himself, either. During his relationship with Nancy, he revealed he was still thinking about Raven Ross, whom Bartise said was a "smoke show" and "f--king gorgeous." While his comments did not sit well with most Love Is Blind viewers, Bartise revealed the entire experience taught him a lot about himself.
"I think I learned the most watching it back and my direct, brutal honesty and insensitivity," he said. "Watching it back, I was very embarrassed and ashamed to see myself doing all that."
When it comes to a future friendship with Nancy, Bartise said he's remaining optimistic.
"We went through so much together," he said. "That's a unique, shared experience that we're always going to have. I do always want her to be part of my life. I hope that she feels the same way."
When asked about her feelings about Bartise now, Nancy said without hesitation, "I'm thankful he said ‘no' because I wouldn't have wanted a half-ass husband."
Maybe give her some time, Bartise.
Season three of Love Is Blind is available to stream now on Netflix.