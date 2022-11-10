Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud

Watch : Maren Morris Might SKIP CMAs Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year.

For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the Musical Event of the Year award—sported a leather blazer paired with black trousers. Meanwhile, Brittany donned a silver, long-sleeve gown.

The couple appeared united on the red carpet, while Maren revealed that she had reservations about attending the CMAs this year due to her clash with Brittany over the summer.

"I don't know if I feel [at] home there right now," Maren explained to the Los Angeles Times in September. "So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don't feel comfortable going."

The feud began in August when Brittany made comments about gender identity in an Instagram reel, captioning her post, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase."