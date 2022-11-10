Nikita Dragun’s Rep Calls Out Her “Disturbing” Placement in Men’s Unit of Florida Jail

Watch : Nikita Dragun HOOKED UP With Her School BULLY

New details are emerging about Nikita Dragun's recent arrest.

Following the influencer's Nov. 7 arrest in Miami for felony assault of an officer, her representatives are speaking out about how she was treated while detained by authorities. "The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men's unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous," her publicist Jack Ketsoyan said in a statement to E! News. "This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity. Nikita has been released and is now safe. Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time."

E! News has reached out to Miami-Dade County Corrections Department for comment but hasn't heard back.

Nikita was arrested at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami when the police were called to the hotel pool due to a guest being disorderly and causing a disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit from the Miami-Dade Police Department obtained by E! News.