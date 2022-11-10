Nikita Dragun’s Rep Calls Out Her “Disturbing” Placement in Men’s Unit of Florida Jail

After Nikita Dragun was held in the men's section of a Miami-Dade county jail following her Nov. 7 arrest, her representative is speaking out about the influencer's experience.

New details are emerging about Nikita Dragun's recent arrest.

Following the influencer's Nov. 7 arrest in Miami for felony assault of an officer, her representatives are speaking out about how she was treated while detained by authorities. "The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men's unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous," her publicist Jack Ketsoyan said in a statement to E! News. "This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity. Nikita has been released and is now safe. Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time."

E! News has reached out to Miami-Dade County Corrections Department for comment but hasn't heard back.

Nikita was arrested at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami when the police were called to the hotel pool due to a guest being disorderly and causing a disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit from the Miami-Dade Police Department obtained by E! News.

The arrest affidavit alleged that Nikita was wandering around the pool in the nude and playing loud music from her room. The affidavit went on to allege that when hotel security asked the 26-year-old to stop, she threw an open water bottle at both the security guard and a police officer.

Three days prior to her arrest, Nikita was involved in an altercation at Miami hotspot LIV with the Miami-based DJ and producer duo Black V Neck. The pair alleged to NBC News in a direct message, that she had pushed one of them after they asked her to return a bottle of liquor she had taken.

Nikita took to Twitter Nov. 6 to share her side of the incident, writing, "this man PUSHED the fiancé of the VP of warner and atlantic. who i am currently in talks with to fund #BendMeOver."

She added in a follow-up tweet, "bottom line. i see a man put hands on a woman. please "call the cops." cus need u forget. i know i look like a Doll on the outside, but i still hit like a Dude."

Black V Neck also told NBC News in a direct message that Nikita's claims are false.

