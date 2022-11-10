Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are Cowboy King and Queen at 2022 CMA Awards

Watch : Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency

It's Miranda Lambert's party and she'll wow if she wants to.

Before celebrating her 39th birthday on Nov. 10, the country singer stepped out in Nashville, Tenn., to attend the 2022 CMA Awards.

Miranda was all smiles as she wore a romantic purple dress with a black cutch. Alongside her for select photos was husband Brendan McLoughlin, who looked handsome in a classic suit and bow-tie.

It's about to be a special award show for Miranda who is nominated for multiple trophies including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. She also is paying tribute to Loretta Lynn with a special performance alongside Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire.

Miranda's evening out in Nashville comes after the singer stopped out for the BMI Awards with her hubby for another special date night. As seen on Instagram, the pair was "actin up" on Nov. 8 as they enjoyed the annual show presented by Broadcast Music, Inc.