Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are Cowboy King and Queen at 2022 CMA Awards

Before honoring Loretta Lynn with a special performance at the 2022 CMA Awards, Miranda Lambert turned music's biggest night into a date night with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

It's Miranda Lambert's party and she'll wow if she wants to.

Before celebrating her 39th birthday on Nov. 10, the country singer stepped out in Nashville, Tenn., to attend the 2022 CMA Awards.

Miranda was all smiles as she wore a romantic purple dress with a black cutch. Alongside her for select photos was husband Brendan McLoughlin, who looked handsome in a classic suit and bow-tie. 

It's about to be a special award show for Miranda who is nominated for multiple trophies including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. She also is paying tribute to Loretta Lynn with a special performance alongside Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire

Miranda's evening out in Nashville comes after the singer stopped out for the BMI Awards with her hubby for another special date night. As seen on Instagram, the pair was "actin up" on Nov. 8 as they enjoyed the annual show presented by Broadcast Music, Inc.

Pretty soon, Miranda will be back in Las Vegas for her Velvet Rodeo residency at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. In a recent interview with E! News, the "Over You" singer teased what fans can expect.

"I'm able to do a lot of stuff I've never done on the road before production wise," Miranda said on Aug. 24. "There's a lot of pyro, which I really love and more rhinestones and more fringe. What's not to love?" 

For more red carpet fashion looks from the 2022 CMA Awards, keep scrolling.

Katy Perry

In Marques' Almeida, Styled by Tatiana Waterford

Wynonna Judd
Jessica Chastain
Cole Swindell
Kelsea Ballerini

In Balenciaga, Styled by Molly Dickson

Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking
Old Dominion
Lainey Wilson
Caitlyn Smith
Miranda Lambert
Bobby Bones & Caitlin Parker
Breland
Dierks Bentley
Eric & Jessie James Decker

Jessie James in Area

Caylee Hammack
Tyler & Hayley Hubbard
Sarah Drew
Runaway June
Brian Kelley
Ben & Erin Napier
Dustin Lynch
Elle King
Luke Bryan
Carly Pearce

In Monot

Brothers Osborne
Priscilla Block
Jake Owen
Brandy Clark
