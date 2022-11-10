See How Much Birthday Girl Dream Kardashian Has Grown Up Over the Years

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little girl is growing up.

Yes, Dream Kardashian officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10—and we feel old.

The world first met Dream on her parents' E! series Rob & Chyna. During the show's "Baby Special" episode, the couple brought the camera into the delivery room, showing everything from Chyna's fears over getting a C-Section to Rob meeting his daughter for the first time.

Though in the years since she's remained relatively off the family's shows, the Kardashian-Jenners have given fans a look into her childhood, sharing moments with her cousins True Thompson, Chicago West and Stormi Webster. The girls are always having fun together, whether they're dressing up as fairies, going on play dates or eating sweet treats.

Last year, Dream rang in her fifth birthday with a Barbie-themed extravaganza put together by Rob. Khloe Kardashian commemorated the day by sharing several pics of the party—which featured pink balloon decorations, a Barbie Dreamhouse and a life-size Barbie doll box—on her Instagram Story.