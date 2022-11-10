See How Much Birthday Girl Dream Kardashian Has Grown Up Over the Years

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter is officially 6 years old! Take a look back at Dream Kardashian's cutest moments over the years in celebration of her Nov. 10 birthday.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little girl is growing up.

Yes, Dream Kardashian officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10—and we feel old.

The world first met Dream on her parents' E! series Rob & Chyna. During the show's "Baby Special" episode, the couple brought the camera into the delivery room, showing everything from Chyna's fears over getting a C-Section to Rob meeting his daughter for the first time.

Though in the years since she's remained relatively off the family's shows, the Kardashian-Jenners have given fans a look into her childhood, sharing moments with her cousins True Thompson, Chicago West and Stormi Webster. The girls are always having fun together, whether they're dressing up as fairies, going on play dates or eating sweet treats.

Last year, Dream rang in her fifth birthday with a Barbie-themed extravaganza put together by Rob. Khloe Kardashian commemorated the day by sharing several pics of the party—which featured pink balloon decorations, a Barbie Dreamhouse and a life-size Barbie doll box—on her Instagram Story.

photos
Dream Kardashian's 5th Birthday Party

In her posts, Khloe praised her brother for creating "a literal Barbie dream" for his daughter, calling Rob "The best daddy."

In celebration of Dream's big day, take a look back at her cutest moments over the years below, from past birthdays and fun trips to her first day of kindergarten.

Instagram
Back to School

Dream was all smiles about beginning the 2022/2023 school year.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Model Status

Just like her famous aunts, Dream knows how to pose for the perfect picture.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Candy Science

Dream out her science skills to the test with a colorful experiment using Skittles and water.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Vacation Relaxation

Dream enjoyed a tropical drink while on Khloe's birthday trip to Turks and Caicos with the family in July.

Instagram
A Star

Dream Kardashian appeared in an ad with Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow and sweetly stole the spotlight. 

Instagram
Good Vibes Only

"Dream and I wish you Peace and love only," Khloe posted in June 2022.

Instagram
Baking Peach Cobbler

Blac Chyna posted a video of her and her daughter baking some peach cobbler in May 2022.

Instagram
Love From Aunt KoKo

Khloe shared this sweet selfie on Nov. 11 following Dream's Barbie birthday party thrown by Rob.

Instagram
Barbie Girl

Rocking a pink and silver Barbie ensemble, Dream adorably posed in the giant photo-op while celebrating her fifth birthday.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Wonder Woman

Dream channels her inner superhero.

Instagram
A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

photos
View More Photos From Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

