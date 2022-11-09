Carrie Underwood's 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Look Will Blow You Away

Before paying tribute to Loretta Lynn at the 2022 CMA Awards, American Idol winner Carrie Underwood turned heads for all the right reasons on the red carpet.

How great thou Carrie Underwood in the fashion department. 

While attending the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, the American Idol winner walked the red carpet in a gown you have to see to believe.

After arriving at the Bridgestone Arena with her husband Mike Fisher, Carrie debuted a sky blue dress that showcased her toned legs. She completed her look with matching heels, Natalie Mills earrings and Angara rings.

Country music's biggest night may just be a very special evening for Carrie who is nominated for three big awards. The 39-year-old could walk away with the title of Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and the top trophy of Entertainer of the Year. She also is scheduled to take the stage to honor Loretta Lynn

Carrie's award show appearance comes as she continues her 43-city The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The concert event allows fans to hear all of Carrie's biggest hits including her new music like "Hate My Heart."

"It's kinda like you're stuck," Carrie exclusively told E! News when describing the track. "You're just trying to get over this person. It's like you don't really wanna be back with them but you're just having a hard time moving forward and just moving on and putting it behind you."

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

And in true Carrie fashion, her latest hit also included a must-see music video filled with impressive outfits.

"My looks today ranged from workout outfit, which is very me, to some denim and rhinestones, which is also very me, to like rockstar on stage, which is also very me," she noted. "A wide range of looks but there all aspects of my personality and my life."

Speaking of outfits, E! News is taking a look back on Carrie's most unforgettable looks at the CMA Awards. See why she's so much more than a "Good Girl" in the fashion department below.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
2005 CMA Awards

In a classic red spaghetti strap gown.

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic for Country Music Association
2005 CMA Awards

In denim and a winged sleeved top.

Todd Williamson/FilmMagic
2006 CMA Awards

In silver and pleats.

Rick Diamond/WireImage
2006 CMA Awards

In a geometric print mini.

Rick Diamond/WireImage
2007 CMA Awards

In Escada.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
2007 CMA Awards

In Badgley Mischka.

Scott Gries/Getty Images
2008 CMA Awards

In Pamella Roland.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
2008 CMA Awards

In Roberto Cavalli.

Rick Diamond/WireImage
2008 CMA Awards

In Georges Chakra.

Rick Diamond/WireImage
2008 CMA Awards

In Nicole Miller.

Scott Gries/Getty Images
2008 CMA Awards

In Badgley Mischka.

Rick Diamond/WireImage
2008 CMA Awards

In Naeem Khan.

Jemal Countess/WireImage
2008 CMA Awards

In Roberto Cavalli.

Scott Gries/Getty Images
2008 CMA Awards

In Naeem Khan.

Katherine Bomboy/ABC via Getty Images
2009 CMA Awards

In Roberto de Villac.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2009 CMA Awards

In Ina Soltani.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
2009 CMA Awards

In Theia.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2009 CMA Awards

In Ina Soltani.

Michael Loccisano / Staff
2010 CMA Awards

In Talbot Runhof.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2010 CMA Awards

In Rafael Cennamo, heels by Jimmy Choo.

Bryan Bedder/WireImage
2010 CMA Awards

In Randi Rahm.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards

In Reem Acra.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards

In Jean Fares.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards

In Zuhair Murad.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards

In Cengiz Abazoglu.

Jason Kempin/WireImage
2011 CMA Awards

In Georges Chakra.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards

In WTB.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards

In Cengiz Abazoglu.

Ed Rode/WireImage
2012 CMA Awards

In Ines Di Santo.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2012 CMA Awards

In Reem Acra.

The 2022 CMA Awards air Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

