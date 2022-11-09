Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck Officially Break Up

The clock has tik-toked on Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck's relationship.
"We can confirm that the pair are no longer together," Noah's publicist told The New York Times Nov. 8, adding that Dixie and Noah, who began dating in 2020, "remain close friends."
News of their split comes after Dixie touched on a rough patch in their relationship during the second season of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show.
"We're not really talking right now," Dixie told her parents Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio in the Sept. 28 episode, which was filmed months before airing. "We've come to that conclusion that we just shouldn't talk for a little bit, but we're broken up."
After filming wrapped for season two, Dixie denied breakup rumors in August right before the episode aired, noting that she and Noah's relationship was still alive but they don't post about it on social media.
After the episode was released, Dixie exclusively told E! News what keeping her romance off social media has taught her.
"Taking relationships and stuff offline really helped me figure out who I am," she told E! News in a Sept. 30 interview. "And I feel very excited for the future."
Indeed, that's not the first time Noah or Dixie has conveyed this plan to the public. Back in February, Noah exclusively told E! News why they wished to keep their love story offline.
"It's been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way," he said. "We kind of just enjoy time together rather than like seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We're doing it for each other and that's what it's all about."
Throughout the past year, Dixie has not only talked about keeping her romance offline, but also juggling her romance while working. In a March exclusive interview with E! News she noted that managing love and career is "just a part of life."
"You work and you see each other when you can," Dixie said. "And everyone's busy, so, we'll make it work."