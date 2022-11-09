CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

On country music's biggest night, you better believe the stars are going to dress to impress.

In case you didn't already guess, it's almost time for the 2022 CMA Awards, where Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are expected to bring the laughs as co-hosts of the live telecast.

Broadcasting from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., the annual award show will feature unforgettable performances from stars like Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton.

In addition, The Black Keys will be joined by Elle King for a special rendition of "Great Balls of Fire" in honor of recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis.

It also wouldn't be an award show without some trophies being handed out. Lainey Wilson leads the way with six nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Before the awards are announced and the biggest singers take the stage, there's one tradition that isn't going out of style. Yes, we're talking about the red carpet.