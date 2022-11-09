Anya Taylor-Joy Steals the Show With Electrifying Blue Latex Look at The Menu Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy lit up the red carpet in a bright and bold Alexander McQueen look at the London premiere of her new movie, The Menu.

If you've been craving a fabulous style moment, Anya Taylor-Joy's latest look will most certainly satisfy your appetite.

The Menu star served a total fashion feast while attending the London premiere of the horror-comedy on Nov. 9. Anya made a drool-worthy appearance on the red carpet, wearing an electrifying blue latex dress from Alexander McQueen.

The strapless design, which recently debuted on the spring/summer 2023 runway, featured a corseted bodice and a ruffled asymmetrical bottom half. The actress' accessories were just as noteworthy, as she styled the daring look with opera-length gloves in the same vibrant blue hue and a pair of black lacquered pumps.

And in true Anya fashion, she kept her beauty look effortless by opting for loose waves with a deep side part and soft glam makeup.

Of course, that wasn't the star's only head-turning moment. Ahead of The Menu premiere, Anya slipped into a vintage getup from Alaïa's spring 1991 collection, wearing the brand's iconic black-and-white houndstooth minidress with a coordinating jacket.

photos
Horror Movie Heroines

Over the years, Anya has proven that she's a force to be reckoned with on the red carpet. From dressing up in a 101 Dalmations-inspired ensemble to rocking a risqué lacy look, the actress isn't afraid to push the boundaries. 

See all of her fierce fashion moments below!

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Bold in Blue

 

Anya Taylor-Joy makes a major splash on The Menu red carpet in this bold Alexander McQueen look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Spot On

The actress reveals to E! News at the 2021 CFDA Awards that her look was inspired by the 101 Dalmations.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Less Is More

Anya sizzles at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party with this sheer tulle gown and pearl-beaded veil. The bold red lip and dramatic smoky eye are the perfect finishing touches.

Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images
Bedazzled Beauty

The actress lights up the red carpet at the Dior fall/winter 2022 runway in this dazzling design.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Live From New York

On Saturday night, the actress likes to dress it up! Before hosting Saturday Night Live, Anya got ready with Pureology Global Artistic Ambassador Gregory Russell. 

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock
Gucci Crane

The actress looks divine in a nude floral and crane embroidered gown with black feather train. 

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Rad in Plaid

At the Tribeca Film Festival, Anya takes a risk in this retro plaid ensemble by Chanel.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Breathtaking!

She takes our breath away with this vintage Bob Mackie gown with dramatic choker at the premiere of Emma

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Coming up Roses

The actress mixes florals and studs in this dramatic look during a British Film Institute Event. 

Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Celestial Chic

Anya went for an out-of-this world look rocking a puffy-sleeved black jumpsuit with a silver and gold celestial print.

James Gourley/Shutterstock
Prairie Girl

She showed off this see-through prairie-inspired Burberry gown during her first Cannes Film Festival. 

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
A Queen in the Making

The star looked like royalty in a sheer black lace embroidered gown, topped with a signature D&G crown.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Blue Belle

While at the 2017 BAFTA awards, Anya stunned in a tiered baby blue gown with sequin tiger patch by Gucci.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Monochrome Madien

She showed up to a BAFTA party in a baby pink corseted dress with tulle skirt by Dolce and Gabana.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Glassic

'70s vibes! Anya sports a black Saint Laurent mini-dress with ribbon headband during the Glass premiere in London.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Golden Girl

She glows in a pale gold D&G cropped suit and black lipstick.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Cropped Cutie

The Queen's Gambit alum goes for summery in a lipstick pink cropped suit with sky-high golden heels. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Chanel Summer

The Golden Globe winner walks the carpet at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party wearing a blue and green mini-dress in a classic Chanel plaid. 

