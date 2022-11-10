19 Holiday Gifts for the Binge-Watchers in Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bing-watching takes some serious dedication, and if you know someone who devotes hours of their free time to streaming their favorite shows and movies uninterrupted, then you probably want to gift them something they can use for the endeavor this holiday season.
For those of you who are binge watchers or have loved ones who are always up to date on the latest shows and movies, we've got a roundup of some perfect gift ideas! From wearable blankets, to movie projectors, face masks to popcorn makers, you're not going to want to hit pause on your favorite streaming services.
Scroll below for all of our must-have gifts for binge-watchers!
Multifunction Double Layer Snack Dish
Any binge-watcher needs a perfect snack bowl. Not only is this one two levels—making it easy to double-stack your snacks, or give you a handy place to stash shells when you're eating nuts—but it also holds your phone, so you can continue to watch your show when you go to the kitchen for refills.
Joywell Sofa Armrest Organizer
When you're in the midst of a mega binge-watching session, you don't want anything to interrupt you—so best to have everything you need within reach.
AuKing Mini Projector 2022 Upgraded Portable Video
Bring the movie theater to you and project your favorite tv shows and movies on your wall! This projector is the perfect way to take your binge-watching experiences up a notch!
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Maybe your marathon session is taking you late into the night, and those you share a home with aren't too keen about the noise of your show waking them from a deep sleep. Get these Beats headphones that are Bluetooth ready and built to pair with your TV. Problem solved.
Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Brushed Jersey Pajamas
Cozy up in these adorable and extremely comfortable pajamas! You're not going to want to leave the couch on those relaxing TV watching days.
Peacock Subscription
Looking for a new streaming experience that offers endless entertainment and classic shows like The Office and Downton Abbey? Peacock is the answer. Pay only $5 per month after the free trial ends. Talk about the gift that keeps giving!
Winc Gift Card
Pair your favorite tv shows with a nice bottle of wine! This gift card from Winc allows you to choose from one, two or three months of wine gifting to the person of your choice. Or, you can customize the gift card, instead.
The Comfy Original Quarter Zip Wearable Blanket
As seen on Shark Tank, this wearable blanket is a must-have for marathon movie nights. Netflix will definitely ask you if you're still watching!
Bed Tray Table With Folding Legs
Breakfast in bed never looked so good! This bamboo wood tray is great for holding all of your movie time snacks and laptop.
DASH Hot Air Popcorn Popper
You can enjoy fresh popcorn in every room of the house with this easy-to-use popcorn popper on Amazon.
Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Set
Now that you have your own popcorn machine, enjoy three different types of kernels and five flavors of popcorn seasonings with this set. Now there's a flavor combo that will make everyone happy! It's also currently on sale for just $15.
LINENSPA Reading Pillow with Shredded Memory Foam
Gift this cozy pillow made of memory foam to the binge-watcher in your life to ensure their comfort while they're watching their favorite TV shows.
Fluff Yeah UGG Shearling Slide
Keep your feet warm with cozy and chic slippers! These are perfect for wearing around the house while lounging or watching your favorite movie.
Amazon Prime
Give the gift of fast and free shipping and thousands of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime.
Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Throw Blanket
This blanket was made for binge watching and for keeping warm during the colder months. It comes in so many different colors, all as cozy and chic as the next.
FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection
Put on a face mask and hit play! These face masks make great gifts for the multi-tasking binge watchers in your life.
Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
So you're in the middle of the latest Netflix thriller and you get thirsty but don't want to get up... cue the handy dandy Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow! Now you can load it up with water and maybe some alcoholic beverages before hitting play so you can stay hydrated and focused on your show.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Keep your hot drink at the exact temperature you prefer while watching your favorite shows or movie with this smart mug! It also comes in red and black.
CNLO Blue Light Blocking Glasses
If you know someone who watches TV on their laptop, you're going to want to gift them a pair of blue light blocking glasses! No more straining your eyes after watching an entire season in one sitting.
