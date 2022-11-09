You'll Never Believe Which Celeb's Party Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Crashed

By Paige Strout Nov 09, 2022 10:33 PMTags
TVE! NewsAdrienne BailonShowsCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband

Get to know E!'s newest host.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is teaming up with Justin Sylvester for the return of E! News. And while fans may know the star from her time as a co-host on The Real or from the girl groups 3LW and The Cheetah Girls, Adrienne shared five fun facts about herself most people might not know ahead of her Nov. 14 E! debut.

The 39-year-old has been to her fair share of celebrity events over the years, but none are quite as memorable as her "most embarrassing" party moment. "I tried to sneak into a private Prince event at his home during Grammy week," Adrienne revealed. "And when I got to the line, they were like, 'Oh my gosh! Linda, it is so good to see you.' So, for the entire night, I was Linda."

But things got complicated when another attendee recognized her. "Somebody that I actually knew rolled up to me and was like, 'Yo, Adrienne,'" she continued, "and then I didn't know where to go with myself."

photos
MTV's Cribs Visits Adrienne Bailon's Home

Another time Adrienne found herself at a loss for words was when her childhood idol, Jennifer Lopez, did a takeover episode on The Real. "I literally did not know how to do my job," she said of her most starstruck moment. "Little Adrienne was dying at the fact that she was hanging out with one of her favorite celebrities."

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is Dad to Her 3rd Baby

2

The Can't Miss Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Moments

3

Below Deck Mediterranean Star Kyle Viljoen Is Engaged

As much as she loves J.Lo, there's one particular Hollywood icon Adrienne said she "would die" to chat with one day. "My absolute dream celebrity to interview is none other than Julia Roberts," she said. "I mean, we are talking Steel Magnolias, My Best Friend's Wedding, Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich."

Hear Adrienne reveal which reality TV show is her guilty pleasure, as well as which celeb she would love to trade places with, in the full video above.

E! News returns Mondays through Thursdays starting Nov. 14 at 11:30 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is Dad to Her 3rd Baby

2

The Can't Miss Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Moments

3

Below Deck Mediterranean Star Kyle Viljoen Is Engaged

4

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook's Reunion Is All That

5

See Justin Theroux's Sweet Note to Ex Jennifer Aniston

Latest News

Did Selena Gomez Pass on Camp Rock For Demi Lovato?

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Reveals She Crashed This Celeb's Party

Exclusive

David Burtka Reveals Why It's Bittersweet to Raise Pre-Teens

Hilaria Baldwin Admits She Used to Judge Couples With Big Age Gaps

Steve Burton Returning to Days of Our Lives on Peacock

See Justin Theroux's Sweet Note to Ex Jennifer Aniston

Exclusive

Noah Beck Says There's "Pros and Cons" of Fame After "Crazy" Journey