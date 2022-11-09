Hilaria Baldwin Admits She Judged Couples With Big Age Gaps Before Meeting Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has had a change of heart.
Before marrying husband Alec Baldwin in 2012, "I used to judge women and men that had big age differences," the 38-year-old, whose husband is 26 years her senior, said on the Nov. 7 episode of her Witches Anonymous podcast. "This older man wants some young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever, and that younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn't even care and is just like 'ok whatever I hope you die and I'm going to take all your money.'"
But 10 years into their marriage—and seven kids later—she certainly has a new outlook.
"Now that I'm in that relationship and people will say those things about me regularly, I realize oh my God, why was this trained into my head," she continued. "Why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love? Maybe that love looks different from your love or from what I thought love might be but it doesn't make it not valid."
For Hilaria, their love story also changed her life overnight. "I was this little yoga instructor that taught 365 days of the year," she explained, noting she made $35 per class and worked from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. "Somehow in that crazy schedule I met Alec and it was very romantic, he swept me off my feet."
Today, the parents of Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 21 months, and Ilaria, 2 months are relishing in their family life. (Alec is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 27, with ex Kim Basinger.)
"I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos," Hilaria recently explained. "We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on."