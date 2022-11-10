90 Day Fiancé: HEA? Teases a Dinner From Hell for Bilal in New Sneak Peek

Watch : 90 Day Fiance EXCLUSIVE: Bilal Calls OUT Shaeeda BFF

Winning over a BFF is never easy.

In this exclusive sneak peek of the Nov. 13 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda grab dinner with her best friend Eutris, who is immediately inquisitive about cracks she sees in their relationship.

"She's coming out of the gate so aggressive and rude," Bilal says of Eutris' line of questioning. "The feeling that I have right now is Eutris seems like she doesn't like me very well."

Eutris urges Bilal to pump the brakes a bit, saying, "I don't think we should be so presumptuous."

Rather than accommodate his wife's British friend, however, Bilal goes on the offensive: "It sounds like you're…what's the word they say in London? Oh, nosy!"

Eutris is taken aback, responding, "Nosy, really? You think I'm snotty?" Bilal, clearly enjoying the back-and-forth, says, "Oooh, I didn't say that. But you said it! That's interesting."

Not exactly light-hearted dinner conversation.