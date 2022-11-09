TikTok's Noah Beck Admits There's "Pros and Cons" of Fame After "Crazy" Journey

Noah Beck knows that a life in the spotlight doesn't come without its red flags.
After gaining more than 34 million followers on TikTok, the influencer called his path to skyrocketing fame "crazy," though he added it hasn't come without its obstacles.
"There's perks definitely," Beck exclusively told E! News on Nov. 8 during a FIFA "Spotlight: Your Dreams" campaign event, "but just with anything, there's pros and cons in any job."
The former soccer player, who had aspirations of going pro, became a name to watch on social media after TikTok named him one of its biggest breakout stars of 2020. The distinction arrived as Beck was contemplating a switch in career.
"I grew up my whole life training and wanting one thing, which was to be a professional soccer player, and I could see myself doing something different. And I couldn't see myself ever doing something differently," Beck shared. "As soon as the pandemic hit, everything was put on pause, and something fell into my lap called TikTok. Then, I had to make some decisions and some opportunities come about that were just too good to be true."
He added, "Now my dreams are a little different than they were even three years ago, which is crazy to think."
Now, the TikToker is able to embrace both his passions as FIFA's first ever Global Alliance, which he was named amid the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour. The honor, Beck said, is "very exciting."
"Anyone who knows me or has subscribed or followed me knows that I've had an extensive background with soccer, and it was kind of a no-brainer," Beck noted, "And I was like, 'Look with my following and my love for soccer, there's gotta be something we can do.'"
As part of FIFA's campaign event, Beck represents a call for people to be inspired to create art. On his part, the 21-year-old said his own motivation for creating content is to bring joy to people's lives.
"I have this platform where I can reach millions, and it's kind of up to me how I do it. And I like to put a smile on people's faces," Beck said. "I like to entertain. Also, I try to inspire others. I feel like I've done my job if I made at least one person smile."