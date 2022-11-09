Will You Accept These Gifts? Bachelor Nation's Hannah Brown Shares Holiday Present Picks

We interviewed Hannah Brown because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Hannah's product lines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all fell in love with Hannah Brown when she was giving out roses on The Bachelorette. Now she's sharing holiday gift picks with E! shoppers. The Dancing With the Stars champion shared her favorite self-care gifts, home decor must-haves, beauty products, and more items she recommends this holiday season.

The New York Times Bestselling author shared, "I love the traditions that come with the holiday season. The decorations, the Hallmark movies, the same stories being told year after year around the Christmas tree. It's such a special time to be with the ones you love most."

The reality TV alum explained, "I think it is important to be intentional with gift-giving, and really think about the person you are getting a gift for. What are their interests? What have you heard them mention they need? What is a special memory you have shared together that a gift could represent? A gift can be super special and connecting when picked with thought and care. Anytime you can make something personal with a sweet note will always get an extra smile!"

If you want more Hannah content, she will be on Fox's Special Forces: The Ultimate Test in January 2023.