Tom Brady Calls His and Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Vivian His No. 1 Cheerleader

Watch : Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split

Tom Brady's sweet comment about daughter Vivian is a total touchdown.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently revealed how the 9-year-old reacted to him becoming the first player in the NFL to throw more than 100,000 career passing yards (including regular and postseason results).

"She was very excited," he said on the Nov. 7 episode of the SiriusXM Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "That little girl was very excited for her dad. So, she is my no. 1 cheerleader, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Even during difficult game day moments, Vivian is there for her dad. For instance, Tom admitted he can get frustrated when a young player makes a mistake and said Vivian will point out his less than positive facial expressions.

"That's where I need to temper my frustration and my emotion and try to have the empathy that I was a young player once too who didn't have a lot of answers and didn't know quite what to do," he said. "So, I wish I could apply that more often—as you guys see my face on game day. My daughter always says, 'Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.' And I'm tryin, but I wish I would have more awareness of what this scowl looks like. But I'm doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind out there."