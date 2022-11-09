Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Cole Reveals If He Would Have Said Yes to Zanab on Wedding Day

After that wild Love Is Blind season three finale, Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey are exclusively sounding off on their wedding day—and where they stand now. Find out what they had to say here.

By Charlotte Walsh, Jordyn Rolling Nov 09, 2022 9:52 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesNetflixLove Is Blind
Watch: Love Is Blind: Zanab & Cole REACT to Wedding Day Diss!

(Warning: This article features spoilers from the Love Is Blind season three finale.)

It wasn't happily ever after for Love Is Blind's Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey

The couple, who got together on season three of the Netflix reality series, didn't get married during the finale episode, with Zanab ultimately saying "I don't" (alongside a particularly epic speech). Now, Cole is opening up about whether he would have said yes to a forever with Zanab, if given the chance. 

"I want to say that I would have said yes, but now that I've seen it, it's so hard for me to say that," he exclusively told E! News. "If I wouldn't have said yes, I was hoping our relationship would continue, because one of the things that Zay and I talked about a lot was just the speed of the whole process. Because we were going through all these bumps, but we were working through things and finding smoother waters."

One of those bumps included a particularly brutal fight in which Cole asked Zanab if she was "bipolar." When asked by E! News if he had any comment watching the scene back, Cole reiterated, "I don't have anything to say about it. I really don't."

photos
Love Is Blind Season 3: Status Check on Couples

Meanwhile, Zanab herself opened up about the reasons she said no at the altar, noting that things immediately got rocky on their post-pods honeymoon when Cole called fellow castmate Colleen Reed a "10"—while he only rated Zanab a "nine."

Sara Mally/Netflix

"I would have loved to have been in the honeymoon stage," Zanab shared. "Malibu was my personal hell. Everyone else seemed to be loved up and I was like, 'What? Like this is so early on, like, what the actual hell is going on?'"

Now, Cole and Zanab are no longer together, to no one's surprise. During the reunion, Zanab accused Cole of off-camera bodyshaming, and Raven brought up that Cole got "a girl's number at the bachelor party." Zanab revealed that Cole confessed this the night before their wedding, while Cole vehemently denied that the conversation, as well as the alleged cheating, ever happened. Ultimately, Cole said he regrets doing the show at all.

The Love Is Blind season three finale and reunion are now available to stream on Netflix. 

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is Dad to Her 3rd Baby

2

The Can't Miss Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Moments

3

See Justin Theroux's Sweet Note to Ex Jennifer Aniston

4

CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

5

How the Royal Family Really Feels About The Crown

Latest News

Did Selena Gomez Pass on Camp Rock For Demi Lovato?

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Reveals She Crashed This Celeb's Party

Exclusive

David Burtka Reveals Why It's Bittersweet to Raise Pre-Teens

Hilaria Baldwin Admits She Used to Judge Couples With Big Age Gaps

Steve Burton Returning to Days of Our Lives on Peacock

See Justin Theroux's Sweet Note to Ex Jennifer Aniston

Exclusive

Noah Beck Says There's "Pros and Cons" of Fame After "Crazy" Journey