20 Thoughtful Holiday Gift Ideas For College Students They'll Actually Use

College students do the most. They juggle midterms, homework, hours of studying, a social life, their mental health and so much more on a daily basis. When thinking about what gift to give the college student in your life, consider things that are practical, fun and thoughtful.
Whether you're shopping for the jewelry-obsessed college student, the chronic planner or the music buff, this guide has some of the top gift ideas that college students will love at some pretty amazing prices from Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Dormify and more.
Keep scrolling for 20 of the best gift ideas for college students that will help them get through the rest of the semester.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
If there's a common truth among most college students, it's that caffeine gets them through most of their days. Gift them a mini coffee maker from Keurig in any of these cute colors for $50 off from Amazon. It's compact so that it can fit in a dorm room or any other small space.
AFROG 3rd Gen Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp with 10W Fast Wireless Charger
This desk lamp really does it all. It comes with a wireless charger for your phone and different brightness levels. With over 16,000 positive reviews, you know that any college student would love to receive this as a functional gift.
JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof Built-in Battery Boomph
Any college student would love a wireless speaker, especially one that's portable, waterproof and dustproof. Gift them this $40 JBL Go speaker that they can use anywhere and everywhere.
THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, Seen On Shark Tank, One Size Fits All (Blush)
Chances are when college students are spending hours studying in their dorms or study lounges, they also want to be comfortable. What better gift to give than a wearable blanket? You can snag the original COMFY for $45 in so many different colors. They'll never want to take it off.
Apple AirTag (4 Pack)
Anyone misplaces things, and college students are no exception. They have class, homework, midterms and more to worry about, so alleviate some of their stress with a pack of Apple AirTags. Place the AirTags in backpacks, wallets, keychains and more. Any college student would be grateful for this.
WILDMOS Glass Bud Vase Set of 6
For the college student who is also a plant parent, gift them a set of vases. It'll help them decorate their space with a bit of personality and hominess. Plus, a set of six cute vases is only $24.
Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These Beats Solo headphones will be handy for any college student, whether they're studying, working out or just hanging out in a shared space. They're wireless and Bluetooth-enabled, and are currently on sale for $100 off on Target.
16-Inch Custom Neon Sign
Give a personalized and functional gift to the college student who loves to decorate their space. This customizable neon sign from Dormify comes in different colors and fonts to fit the vibe of any college student.
Makeup Mirror Vanity With Lights
Every college student needs a good mirror when getting ready to take on the day. Gift this convenient and functional mini vanity mirror with lights to the college student in your life. One Amazon reviewer writes, "This is a great little mirror, I use it next to my computer when I have to be camera ready and pop on my makeup. It also travels very well it's just the right size."
Custom Laptop Sleeve
Add a bit of personalization to any college student's tech with this custom laptop sleeve from CASETiFY. You can choose from different colors, fonts and sleeve sizes to make the perfect gift that is functional without skimping out on cuteness.
iWALK Small Portable Charger Power Bank 4500mAh Ultra
College students are on their phones. A lot. This convenient and compact portable charger would make the perfect gift for that one student who is constantly checking their grades and emails on their iPhone or scrolling through TikTok. We don't judge.
ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Minor Injury
College students deserve to de-stress in any way that they can. Gift them this face ice roller from Amazon so that they can unwind and relieve any migraines in a convenient and compact way. One Amazon reviewer raves, "This is such a simple concept and yet works so well! I bought one several days ago and gave it to a friend to try who just had knee replacement and was in terrible pain. Several hours later she called and raved about how great this ice roller was!"
Silk Sleep Mask by Yanser Luxury 100% Mulberry Silk Eye Mask
For the luxe college student, this silk sleep mask would be a perfect gift. It would be an adorable stocking stuffer for a college student who takes their beauty sleep seriously. Plus, the packaging is super cute, too!
Alula Jewelry Stand Catch-All Dish
For the jewelry-obsessed college student, help them keep their accessories organized with this jewelry stand dish. It comes in gold, black and silver and would work in any small space.
Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Hand Held Fabric Steamer
Know a college student with graduation photos coming up? Big job interviews? Someone who likes their clothes crisp and clean for class? Gift them this hand held fabric steamer and just know that they will certainly put it to use.
Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set
Does the college student in your life go to school far away? Let them know you're always thinking about them with this set of long distance touch bracelets. When you touch one, the other lights up and vibrates. You'll definitely be tugging at any college student's heartstrings.
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
This fleece throw blanket is a cozy gift that any college student would love to bundle up in, especially with the chillier days. This blanket from Urban Outfitters is currently on sale for $39 and comes in two different chic colors.
Joy 2023 Planner
For the Type A college student, gift them a chic and useful planner. Papier has so many cute planners on their website, like this Joy 2023 Planner in various different colors and sizes. Plus, you can get it customized!
AstroAI Mini Fridge
This mini fridge is so convenient and useful for those college students living in a shared, small space. It has different storage compartments and space for up to six 12-ounce cans, food and more. You can adjust the temperature to cooler or warmer depending on what you need.
Smiley Face Slippers
These fluffy smiley face slippers on Amazon are super cute and would make a great gift for any college student who needs a new pair of indoor slippers. It comes in three different colors and is currently on sale for just $17. You'll probably want to get matching pairs.
