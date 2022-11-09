Exclusive

Dan Levy Reveals It Took Him 11 Tries to Get His Driver's License

In this sneak peek from the Nov. 10 premiere of HBO Max's The Big Brunch, creator and host Dan Levy gets honest about his struggles to deal with pressurized situations.

Can't handle the heat? Then get out of the kitchen.

The Big Brunch creator and host Dan Levy may be able to relate to this mantra, as he reveals in an exclusive sneak peek from the Nov. 10 premiere that he does not handle stress well. While applauding the show's contestants for whipping up delicious meals under a time constraint, the Schitt's Creek star admits he would not fare well in a similar situation. Case in point: Dan shares with Big Brunch judges Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, "It took me 11 attempts to get my driver's license."

As Dan detailed, "I get very nervous. I turned left when I was supposed to turn right. Got up onto the curb while I parallel parked."

The Happiest Season actor adds, "That's me under pressure, so I admire this."

The new cooking competition series follows 10 talented chefs as they "share their stories and business dreams while vying for a life-altering $300,000 cash prize," according to the streamer.

2022 TV Premiere Dates

The purpose of The Big Brunch is to celebrate up-and-coming culinary artists from all over, including Nadege Fleurimond, J Chong, Danielle Sepsy, Catie Randazzo, Daniel Harthausen, Kip Poole, Antwon Brinson, Roman Wilcox, Mason Zeglen and Kelly Jones. As Dan perfectly put it in the Oct. 20 trailer, "It's a celebration of everyone's story. That's what this is all about."

HBO Max

The Big Brunch drops its first three episodes on HBO Max Nov. 10, followed by three additional episodes on Nov. 17 and the final two on Nov. 24.

