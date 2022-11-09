RHOP's Candiace Dillard Bassett Has a Message for Her Haters With New Song "Insecure"

Candiace Dillard Bassett's new single is the perfect clapback to any of her Housewives haters.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star is revealing the inspiration for her upcoming single, "Insecure," out later this month.
"'Insecure' was birthed from a cheeky place because it's kind of about a guy, but I like that a lot of my music can be universally applied to anything, so I could also possibly be shading people who are insecure about me being fabulous," the Bravolebrity exclusively told E! News. "It can be applied to anyone who feels like, 'OK, you guys are hating on me, so you're just being insecure. Get your life together.'"
Candiace added that the jam is for "anyone who is shading or side-eyeing or looking at you funny and not appreciating your glow-up or where you are in your life. It is directed to anyone who might be dabbling in those hater spaces."
The "Drive Back" singer described "Insecure" as a "flirty, fun, playful song" with "a Caribbean vibe."
The song also features a collaboration with rapper Trina, who Candiace says is "the biggest feature that I've had on any of my songs."
"I thought that she was just going to give it a hard 'no' from the beginning," the RHOP star admitted, "so when she agreed to do the song, I was blown away."
As for the single's visuals, Candiace went for a bubble gum-esque theme as she explained, "It reminded me a lot of Katy Perry's old work when she was doing lollipops and bright colors."
Candiace revealed she already shot the music video with Trina and will next be continuing her Deep Space Deluxe album tour with a performance kicking off the SLS Baha Mar's live music series in Nassau, Bahamas on Nov. 19.
"The SLS Baha Mar is really special because it kind of cements me as an international artist," she shared. "They have plans to have some heavy-hitters in music so the fact that they've invited me to kick off the series is a humungous honor. I'm really excited to give the people of the Bahamas and those who will be at the Skybar a really, really awesome show."
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)