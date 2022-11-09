RHOP's Candiace Dillard Bassett Has a Message for Her Haters With New Song "Insecure"

Candiace Dillard Bassett's new single is the perfect clapback to any of her Housewives haters.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star is revealing the inspiration for her upcoming single, "Insecure," out later this month.

"'Insecure' was birthed from a cheeky place because it's kind of about a guy, but I like that a lot of my music can be universally applied to anything, so I could also possibly be shading people who are insecure about me being fabulous," the Bravolebrity exclusively told E! News. "It can be applied to anyone who feels like, 'OK, you guys are hating on me, so you're just being insecure. Get your life together.'"

Candiace added that the jam is for "anyone who is shading or side-eyeing or looking at you funny and not appreciating your glow-up or where you are in your life. It is directed to anyone who might be dabbling in those hater spaces."

The "Drive Back" singer described "Insecure" as a "flirty, fun, playful song" with "a Caribbean vibe."