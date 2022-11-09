Kaley Cuoco Tells Critics to "Stop Judging" in Message on Jennifer Aniston's Fertility Journey

After Jennifer Aniston reflected on her "challenging" fertility journey, Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, shared a sweet note of support. Find out what she said below.

Watch: Kaley Cuoco Reveals She's PREGNANT With a Baby Girl

Kaley Cuoco has Jennifer Aniston's back.

After the Friends star opened up about her "challenging" fertility journey for Allure's December cover story, the Big Bang Theory star, who is currently expecting her first child, shared a sweet message of support.

"You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 9. "Stop assuming and judging every little thing. @JenniferAniston thank u for sharing this story!"

In the interview, Jennifer, 53, reflected on the tabloid headlines that speculated on whether she was pregnant or would be having children while she was actively trying to become a mom.

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard," The Morning Show star explained. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

But despite intense scrutiny, Jennifer wanted to keep her fertility journey to herself—until now.

"I've spent so many years protecting my story about IVF," she revealed. "I'm so protective of these parts because I feel like there's so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren't true, so I might as well tell the truth."

The actress added that despite the difficult journey, she has no regrets.

"I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe,'" Jennifer noted. "I don't have to think about that anymore."

Kaley's fierce support of Jennifer comes just a month after announcing on social media that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. 

The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared that she and the Ozark actor, 40, will welcome a baby girl next year in a carousel of photos on Instagram on Oct. 11, including cake from their sex reveal party and the couple holding onesies, captioning the post, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey."

