Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen Is Engaged: All the Details on His Romantic Proposal

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Kyle Viljoen has found his crewmate for life.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star announced he is engaged to his boyfriend Dr. Zachary Riley on Nov. 8 and shared the moment he got down on one knee with fans on Instagram.

Rather than popping the question at sea, Kyle proposed atop Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. He and his new fiancé matched the earthy scenery in neutral-toned outfits, perfect for their surprise engagement photo shoot.

"Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always," Kyle captioned his pics of the proposal and Zachary's reaction. "We have walked a rocky but loving road, you have made my heart full and I found home in not materialistic things but in my soul you have your place."

The Bravo star continued, "Flying to South Africa on Table Mountain was the point I wanted to scream highest to say we have our place in this universe and surrounded by his and my family was a sacred energy that we could only have wished for and more!"