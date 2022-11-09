Exclusive

Southern Hospitality: Get the Party Started With these First-Look Images at the Bravo Spinoff

From wild parties and hot hookups to drink throwing, get your exclusive first look at Bravo's new Southern Charm spinoff series Southern Hospitality with Leva Bonaparte and her staff.

By Paige Strout Nov 09, 2022 4:08 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCelebritiesEntertainmentSouthern CharmNBCU
Watch: Southern Charm Stars Play 'Would You Rather?' Game at BravoCon

The Southern Charm universe is expanding.

Leva Bonaparte and her staff at the Republic Garden & Lounge are getting the party started in E! News' exclusive first look at the new Bravo spinoff series Southern Hospitality, which premieres Nov. 28.

"If you can make it past the velvet rope at my club Republic, it'll be a night to remember," Leva says in the trailer. "But my staff, they're the real stars."

That staff is comprised of Bravo fresh faces Maddi Reese, Mikel Simmons, Grace Lilly, Joe Bradley, Lucía Peña, Mia Alario, Will Kulp, Emmy Sharrett, TJ Dinch and Bradley Carter. And as seen in the trailer, they know how to have a good time.

As Lucía states, "Who doesn't wanna get paid to party with their friends?"

But life in Charleston isn't always a party. Just like Southern Charm, plenty of drama is in store for the reality TV newbies, from rumors about Joe and TJ hooking up to Joe admitting his feelings for Maddi and more.

photos
Meet the Cast of Bravo's Southern Hospitality

And it wouldn't be a Bravo series without someone throwing a drink across the table, as the trailer shows Mikel do just that while losing his cool at a cast dinner party.

Teasing plenty of parties, romances and wild moments in store, the trailer wraps up with a special appearance from Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul and Shep Rose. When asked by Grace if they'd like shots, gin or champagne, Patricia hilariously responds, "One of everything."

Check out the full trailer above and scroll below for exclusive first-look pics of the spinoff series.

Southern Hospitality premieres Monday, Nov. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

The Can't Miss Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Moments

2

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up"

3
Exclusive

Dangerous Breed Will Be Your New True Crime Obsession

Bravo
Maddi Reese & Grace Lilly
Bravo
Bradley Carter & Lucía Peña
Bravo
Leva Bonaparte, Maddi Reese & Joe Bradley
Bravo
Emmy Sharrett, Joe Bradley & Will Kulp
Bravo
Mikel Simmons & Maddi Reese
Bravo
Maddi Reese & Joe Bradley
Bravo
Mikel Simmons, Mia Alario & Bradley Carter
Bravo
Leva Bonaparte & Will Kulp
Bravo
Joe Bradley & Bradley Carter
Bravo
Southern Hospitality Cast
Bravo
Southern Hospitality Cast

Trending Stories

1

The Can't Miss Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Moments

2

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up"

3
Exclusive

Dangerous Breed Will Be Your New True Crime Obsession

4

Jennifer Aniston Reflects on "Challenging" Fertility Journey Via IVF

5

Louis Tomlinson Reveals Why Harry Styles' Solo Success Bothered Him

Latest News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up"

The Masked Singer Teases Leslie Jordan’s Final Appearance

Leslie Jones Recalls Death Threats & Trolling for Ghostbusters

Exclusive

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields Teases Eerie Whodunnit

The Can't Miss Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Moments

Cargo Pants Are the It-Girl Uniform: Get the 16 Best Pairs Under $55

RHOA's Porsha Williams Dropped an Affordable Clothing Line