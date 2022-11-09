Attention, Tiger King Fans: Dangerous Breed Will Be Your New True Crime Obsession

Watch : Joe Exotic's Husband Speaks Out After "Tiger King"

Just like Tiger King's Joe Exotic, the subject of Peacock's latest docuseries is another colorful, feline-loving character.

A reality show about Canadian professional wrestler Teddy Hart takes a twisted turn in E! News' exclusive first look at the three-part true crime series Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats., which premieres Nov. 22.

Viewers will dive into "the world of Teddy Hart," as the athlete says in the trailer. Hart's bold personality and side hobby of breeding Persian show cats made him the perfect, over-the-top star for filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch, who spent 10 years working on what he thought would be "the next big hit reality show."

But it was by working on the show that Kroetsch discovered some disturbing details about Hart's life outside of the wrestling ring.

"After accumulating years of footage, Frederick is shocked when multiple women whom he has been filming alongside Teddy, describe disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct behind the scenes," states the show's description. "As Teddy defends himself against growing allegations, his protégé and ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler goes missing."