O-T Fagbenle Reveals His Rejected Pitch for The Handmaid's Tale Season 6

(Warning: This article features spoilers from The Handmaid's Tale season five finale.)
When it comes to The Handmaid's Tale season six, you won't find O-T Fagbenle in the writer's room.
"No one likes my pitches," the actor exclusively shared with E! News. "'Cause they're a bit controversial."
Fagbenle, who has starred as Luke Bankole—husband to June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss)—on the Emmy-winning Hulu show, has had quite a few ideas about where the series' sixth and final chapter should take him. But, according to the 41-year-old, none of the ideas got past showrunner Bruce Miller and his team.
"My pitch was that Luke gets captured by Gilead and then brainwashed," he revealed. "And then for half a season, you're not sure if he's actually under his eye or not. You're like, 'Has he actually been brainwashed?'"
While Fagbenle wasn't quite sure how the story would have ended—perhaps Luke fought off the conditioning, or he was never loyal to Gilead in the first place—he added that the pitch may have gotten rejected because it didn't line up with his character.
"Luke is too much of a good guy to get the old brainwash," the Black Widow actor joked. "It would take a lot for him. They're probably right to reject my ideas. Keep Luke on the straight and narrow."
However, fans of the show will know that it's a little too late for that. During that wild season five finale, Luke finally snapped, beating a driver seemingly to death after he attempted to kill June. And although he's now a wanted man, Luke didn't get on that evacuation train from Toronto, leaving his fate up in the air.
But one idea that Fagbenle believes will come to fruition in season six? The London native is fairly sure that the final season will line up with The Testaments, Margaret Atwood's 2019 sequel to The Handmaid's Tale.
"I imagine, to some extent, they're gonna have to start heading in that direction," he explained. "For consistency's sake."
