O-T Fagbenle Reveals His Rejected Pitch for The Handmaid's Tale Season 6

Watch : O-T Fagbenle on Learning From Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

(Warning: This article features spoilers from The Handmaid's Tale season five finale.)

When it comes to The Handmaid's Tale season six, you won't find O-T Fagbenle in the writer's room.

"No one likes my pitches," the actor exclusively shared with E! News. "'Cause they're a bit controversial."

Fagbenle, who has starred as Luke Bankole—husband to June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss)—on the Emmy-winning Hulu show, has had quite a few ideas about where the series' sixth and final chapter should take him. But, according to the 41-year-old, none of the ideas got past showrunner Bruce Miller and his team.

"My pitch was that Luke gets captured by Gilead and then brainwashed," he revealed. "And then for half a season, you're not sure if he's actually under his eye or not. You're like, 'Has he actually been brainwashed?'"

While Fagbenle wasn't quite sure how the story would have ended—perhaps Luke fought off the conditioning, or he was never loyal to Gilead in the first place—he added that the pitch may have gotten rejected because it didn't line up with his character.