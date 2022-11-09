Inside Gisele Bündchen’s "Relaxing" Trip to Costa Rica After Tom Brady Divorce

Following her split from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen enjoyed a little personal time-out.
The supermodel, who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 with her NFL player ex, reveled in a recent family getaway with their children nearly two weeks after the pair announced their split. And as a source exclusively told E! News, the trio's trip came at the perfect time.
"Gisele took her kids to their Costa Rica home," the insider shared. "After the divorce was settled, she wanted to get away to her happy place. They have been relaxing, playing with their dogs on the beach and surfing. They wanted to get away from it all and have a little vacation."
Gisele's tropical vacation comes nearly after she and the seven-time Super Bowl champ confirmed their breakup after 13 years of marriage. As for the details behind their split, a separate source shared insight on their process.
"They worked out settlement details and once everything was agreed upon there was no reason to wait," an insider close to the former couple previously told E! News. "They're both ready to move on and move ahead."
Those details included the pair agreeing "on joint custody and dividing their assets," per the source, adding that "they plan to coparent and keep things drama free for the kids."
"It's a sad day but it's also a relief to have the settlement wrapped up," the insider added. "They've known this was coming and it's time to move on."
Both Tom—who also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—and Gisele also shared their personal appreciation of one another when reflecting on their split, with the quarterback sharing that the two arrived "at this decision amicably."
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," Tom said in an Oct. 28 statement shared on social media. "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."
As for Gisele, she noted that she remains grateful for their history.
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it, of course difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed to the time we had together and only wish Tom all the best always," she shared in her Instagram Stories statement. "I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."