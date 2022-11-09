Inside Gisele Bündchen’s "Relaxing" Trip to Costa Rica After Tom Brady Divorce

Watch : How Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Worked Out Custody Amid Divorce

Following her split from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen enjoyed a little personal time-out.



The supermodel, who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 with her NFL player ex, reveled in a recent family getaway with their children nearly two weeks after the pair announced their split. And as a source exclusively told E! News, the trio's trip came at the perfect time.

"Gisele took her kids to their Costa Rica home," the insider shared. "After the divorce was settled, she wanted to get away to her happy place. They have been relaxing, playing with their dogs on the beach and surfing. They wanted to get away from it all and have a little vacation."

Gisele's tropical vacation comes nearly after she and the seven-time Super Bowl champ confirmed their breakup after 13 years of marriage. As for the details behind their split, a separate source shared insight on their process.



"They worked out settlement details and once everything was agreed upon there was no reason to wait," an insider close to the former couple previously told E! News. "They're both ready to move on and move ahead."