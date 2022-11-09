Jennifer Aniston Slams Claim Her and Brad Pitt Broke Up "Because I Wouldn't Give Him a Kid"

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final "Ellen" Show

Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight.

After years of speculation about her private life, the Friends alum is opening up about her personal journey of trying to get pregnant. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston, 53, told Allure of her experience, which the outlet noted took place "several" years ago. "All the years and years and years of speculation...It was really hard."

While Aniston doesn't mention him by name, she took aim at rumors that followed her 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt, including the "narrative that I was just selfish" and "just cared about my career."

"And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," Aniston, who separated from actor Justin Theroux in 2018, said. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."