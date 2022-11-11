Let's Take a Moment to Appreciate Every Lavish Detail of Paris Hilton's 3-Day Wedding

Watch : Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Are TOTAL Relationship Goals

Paris Hilton was never going to be a simple bride.

The socialite turned reality TV phenom, in-demand DJ and entrepreneur managed to transform turning 21 into a must-attend event with six lavish bashes on three continents. So naturally she'd been dreaming about an appropriately over-the-top celebration for her happily ever after since she was a little girl. And there were a few non-negotiables.

The groom, of course, needed to be her perfect prince. "Someone who wasn't fascinated with 'Paris Hilton' but instead, someone who saw the real me and loved me for me," the OG influencer explained on her eponymous website. "Someone who is loving and kind." Having found all that in venture capitalist Carter Reum, a longtime pal who suddenly became something more at a 2019 Thanksgiving get-together, she homed in on the particulars.

The date may have seemed like a head-scratcher at first, Nov. 11, 2021, falling on a Thursday, but, as Paris explained to Vogue, "11:11 has always been my favorite time of day. It's my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles. This date is special to Carter and I—it represents our love story."