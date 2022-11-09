Jennifer Aniston Reflects on "Challenging" Journey Trying to Get Pregnant Via IVF

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final "Ellen" Show

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about a deeply personal chapter in her life for the first time.

The Friends alum recently shared she spent "many years" protecting her fertility journey, which included the process of in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

"I was trying to get pregnant," she told Allure in a cover story published Nov. 9. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

The actress noted that it was during a period that "nobody" was aware of, despite public opinion.

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard," the 53-year-old continued. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

With that said, Jennifer made it clear that she has "zero regrets."