Jennifer Aniston Reflects on "Challenging" Journey Trying to Get Pregnant Via IVF

In a cover story with Allure, Jennifer Aniston opened up for the first time about the trials of her fertility journey: "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about a deeply personal chapter in her life for the first time.

The Friends alum recently shared she spent "many years" protecting her fertility journey, which included the process of in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

"I was trying to get pregnant," she told Allure in a cover story published Nov. 9. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

The actress noted that it was during a period that "nobody" was aware of, despite public opinion.

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard," the 53-year-old continued. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

With that said, Jennifer made it clear that she has "zero regrets."

"I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe,'" she shared. "I don't have to think about that anymore."

The Morning Show star also reflected on the speculation of her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2005, which she said came with a "narrative that I was just selfish."

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

"I just cared about my career," she added. "And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child." Recalling the chatter surrounding their divorce, she shared, "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

As Jennifer—who was also previously married to actor Justin Theroux—noted, she made the decision to open up about her journey during a transparent time in her life.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

"I've spent so many years protecting my story about IVF," she concluded. "I'm so protective of these parts because I feel like there's so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren't true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I'm coming out of hibernation. I don't have anything to hide."

