Hilary Duff Returns to Social Media After Family's Battle With COVID, RSV and More Health Struggles

"My whole family has had COVID, hand-foot-mouth, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old-fashioned flu," Hilary Duff told her followers. "We had it all."

By Elyse Dupre Nov 09, 2022 1:46 PMTags
Hilary DuffCelebrities
Watch: Hilary Duff Reveals Her No. 1 Parenting Hack

Hey now. Hey now. Hilary Duff is back on Instagram Stories.

After a short time away, the actress, 35, returned to the platform on Nov. 8 and explained why she hadn't been posting as much as of late.

"Hi, everyone! I haven't been on in a minute," she said. "That's because my whole family has had COVID, hand-foot-mouth, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old-fashioned flu. We had it all. Aaahhhh! I'm sure every single family is dealing with this right now. ‘Tis the season."

Duff shares son Luca, 10, with her ex Mike Comrie and has two daughters—Banks, 4, and Mae, 19 months—with husband Matthew Koma. And after dealing with her family's health battles, the Lizzie McGuire alum seemed happy to be able to continue focusing on her work. She gave her fans a peek at her life on set (Duff has been filming season two of How I Met Your Father).

photos
Hilary Duff's Realest Quotes About Motherhood

"I'm on because I'm, like, having a real cool moment," she told her followers. "I'm filming on the Warner Bros. Ranch today, and this place has so much history. My trailer is parked in front of a pool that was built just for Lucille Ball to exercise in, to swim in. How baller is that?"

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Melanie Martin Is Staying "Strong" For Her & Aaron Carter’s Son Prince

2

Brittney Griner Being Moved to Penal Colony at Unknown Location

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind Season 3 Status Check: Which Couples Are Together

While Duff hadn't been as active on social media, she did take to Instagram a few days ago to pay tribute to Aaron Carter, who died at the age of 34 on Nov. 5.

"For Aaron—I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," the Younger star, who dated the "Aaron's Party" singer in the early aughts, wrote. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

Trending Stories

1

Melanie Martin Is Staying "Strong" For Her & Aaron Carter’s Son Prince

2

Brittney Griner Being Moved to Penal Colony at Unknown Location

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind Season 3 Status Check: Which Couples Are Together

4

MTV’s Chanel West Coast Reveals Name and Photos of Her Baby Girl

5

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Reveal Laguna Beach Secrets

Latest News

Jennifer Aniston Reflects on "Challenging" Fertility Journey Via IVF

Holiday Shopping 2022: 20 Luxury Gifts Worth The Splurge

Hilary Duff Returns to Social Media After Family's Health Battles

Man Detained After Throwing Eggs at King Charles III and Camilla

Brittney Griner Being Moved to Penal Colony at Unknown Location

Exclusive

Why Caelynn Miller-Keyes Calls Dean Unglert Romance “Misunderstood”

Exclusive

Why Lainey Wilson Is the Country Singer to Watch at 2022 CMA Awards