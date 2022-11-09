Man Detained After Throwing Eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla

Watch : Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III's latest outing took an unexpected turn.

During the sovereign's Nov. 9 walkabout in York, England, Charles and Queen Consort Camilla managed to narrowly avoid being hit by eggs that were thrown by a man in the crowd. While the Palace has yet to comment on the incident—which took place outside Micklegate Bar during the second day of the royal couple's Yorkshire tour—footage shows Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, attempting to carry on with their engagement as authorities detained the protestor.

Despite the disturbance, both Charles and Camila are still expected to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II later in the day.

The unveiling comes two months after the monarch passed away at the age of 96. Following the Queen's passing, Charles honored his "darling mama" during his first speech as the new sovereign. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years," he said. "May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"