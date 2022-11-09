"Who Said That" There's High Fashion Clothing at Amazon? Porsha Williams Just Dropped a Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Porsha Williams is a gift that keeps on giving. From her Real Housewives of Atlanta memes that are eternally useful to her honest Amazon reviews, Porsha always serves up entertainment, candor, and confidence. Bravo fans watched Porsha transform from a Real Housewife into a mogul. "Who said that?" Well, she is an author, the star of her spin-off show, and now she's adding "clothing designer" to her resumé.

Porsha Williams x The Drop has dresses, halter tops, and two-piece sets that you can take from day to night. The Amazon clothing collection is inclusive, with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X. The affordable finds are all $80 or less. Porsha shared, "There is nothing more valuable in life than owning the power to be yourself. That's why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha.

She elaborated, "The power in this collection comes from the bold colors, the unique styles and from you. Every piece in this collection gives you the chance to dress up, dress down, feel sexy, feel cozy or match it with something else you love in your closet; all to show the world how you feel on the inside with what you wear on the outside."

Add the power of Porsha to your wardrobe with these versatile finds. Hurry up and shop. You can only order from Porsha Williams x The Drop for 30 hours starting at 11:55 AM ET/ 8:55 AM PT on November 9, 2022.