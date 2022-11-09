Shop the Looks From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Fashion Show

Here's everything you need to know about streaming Rihanna's latest fashion show and shopping the clothes.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 09, 2022 5:56 AMTags
FashionRihannaShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionCelebrity ShoppingE! Insider
Ecomm Savage x Fenty Dennis Leupold

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's never been better to be a member of the Rihanna Navy. She has been confirmed as the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. She returned to music with a track on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. And, of course, she's been blessing the fandom with products from Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage x Fenty along with a fashion show that combines it all.

Fans can watch the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 on Amazon's Prime Video. Of course, Rihanna brings it with the music, the fashion, and some celeb appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee RalphIrina ShaykSimu Liu, and Anitta in addition to more stars.  If you want to channel your inner RiRi, shop the styles from this year's fashion show at Amazon.

read
23 Holiday Gifts from Celebrity Brands: SKIMS, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Beis, Honest, and More

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection

Savage X Women's Velvet Vixen Unlined Balconette Bra and Velvet Vixen High-Leg Thong Panty

This velvet balconette bra epitomizes luxury with super soft, high-shine, stretchy fabric. Complete the look with the matching, velvet thong. You can also get these styles in hot pink.

$50
Bra- Amazon
$23
Thong- Amazon

Trending Stories

1

MTV’s Chanel West Coast Reveals Name and Photos of Her Baby Girl

2

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Reveal Laguna Beach Secrets

3

Talan Torriero Reacts to Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari’s Confession

Savage X Women's Gilded Chains Embroidered Mesh Quarter Cup Bra and Gilded Chains Embroidered Mesh Bikini Panty

Showcase your confidence in this chain trim set. The matching panties are fully mesh in the back.

$65
Bra- Amazon
$25
Panties- Amazon

Savage X Fenty Women's Butterfly Wings Unlined Lace Tulip Cup Bra

Reach your metamorphosis with this butterfly-inspired bra made with lace, satin, and power mesh. 

$60
Amazon

Savage x Fenty Womens Going Platinum Strappy Mesh Bralette and Going Platinum Mesh Cheeky Panty

Elevate your lingerie collection with this strappy, mesh bralette. And if you really want to feel like your boldest self, get the matching panties too. 

$40
Bra- Amazon
$25
Panties- Amazon

Savage X Women's Size Velvet Vixen Lace-up Bralette

Here's another irresistible velvet find from this collection. The lace-up overlay at the front is a total game-changer.

$40
Amazon

Savage X womens Sharp Dresser Lace Bustier and Sharp Dresser Lace Brazilian Panty

Shine in this metallic, lace bustier. Complete the look with the matching lace panties and you're all set.

$65
Bustier- Amazon
$23
Panties- Amazon

Savage X womens Going Platinum Mesh Bustier

Technically, this is lingerie, but why not wear it as a cropped top? This is to die for with a pair of high-waisted jeans or some faux leather trousers.

$65
Amazon

Savage X mens Whiskey Room Velvet Sleep Pant

You'll want to live in thes ultra-luxe velvet lounge pants. This style also comes in navy blue. 

$70
Amazon

Savage X Women's Psychedelic Velvet Sleep Top and Savage x Psychedelic Velvet Sleep Short

Feel like royalty in this velvet, psychedelic print PJs set. 

$40
Top- Amazon
$40
Shorts- Amazon

Savage X womens Psychedelic Velvet Short Robe

Whether you're lounging around or getting ready, this velvet robe will make you feel like the queen that you are.

$75
Amazon

Savage X womens Devoré Dreams Velvet Short Robe

Wear this as a robe or rock it as a kimono with a black tank top and some jeans.

$90
Amazon

If you're looking for more celeb-inspired shopping, Alicia Keys' gift guide will get you in a holiday state of mind

Trending Stories

1

MTV’s Chanel West Coast Reveals Name and Photos of Her Baby Girl

2

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Reveal Laguna Beach Secrets

3

Talan Torriero Reacts to Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari’s Confession

4

The Blind Side Subject Michael Oher Marries Tiffany Roy

5

Casey Anthony to Break Silence on 2011 Trial in New Docuseries

Latest News

Shop the Looks From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Fashion Show

The Blind Side Subject Michael Oher Marries Tiffany Roy

MTV’s Chanel West Coast Reveals Name and Photos of Her Baby Girl

Rebel Wilson Reveals the Meaning Behind Her Daughter’s Name

Meghan Trainor Shares She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a “Dark Place”

Exclusive

Here's What Joan Smalls Admires About "Trailblazer" Rihanna

Exclusive

Jake Hoffman & Schuyler Fisk Reflect on Growing Up With Famous Parents