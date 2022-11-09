Get $115 Worth of Full-Size Benefit Cosmetics Products for Just $50

Curious about these Benefit products. Here some reviews on the items in the set.

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Mascara Reviews

"Made it through a car accident. It's truly waterproof. Sure it survived many crying sessions but most impressively it survived a car accident lol. The nurses actually asked me what one I was wearing," a shopper reviewed.

Another said, "Obsessed! I've tried so many mascaras over the years but this one is the bomb! Seriously I feel like it looks like I'm wearing false lashes. This mascara makes my lashes long, full, and best of all it doesn't easily smudge. Total game changer. I can't go back to my old one."

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer Reviews

A shopper reviewed, "This is my absolute go-to product! It looks fab in the summer but also gives you that healthy glow in the winter! The matte finish makes it perfect for contouring too. I don't go anywhere without it!"

Someone else wrote, "This is my new HG product. I am so in love . Please never discontinue! I am fair skinned and struggle with bronzers. I finally feel like I've mastered the game with this!"

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Primer Reviews

"My skin feels like a satin pillowcase. Protected from whatever is going to come at me that day. No but seriously I will find a reason to use because the experience of putting it on is so incredible," a shopper reviewed.

Another fan of the primer said, "The smoothest pores imaginable. This primer is a staple in my makeup collection, i wear it literally EVERY day- even on days i go bare faced! I have huge pores (thanks genetics) but this primer fills them in nicely and works well with both powder & liquid matte foundation or even on its own! I will be trying the newer lighter version next!"

Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter Reviews

"This is the best brow setter i've tried!! it doesn't leave a weird residue color on the brows and they actually stay where you want all night!! Would definitely recommend to anyone and will repurchase," a customer reviewed.

Another said, "I will not use any other brow gel on my brows. Nothing else holds them in place all day long. I have been in the rain & still this stays put."

Looking for more great beauty deals? Get $106 worth of Lancome products for just $59.