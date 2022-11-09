The Blind Side Subject Michael Oher Marries Girlfriend Tiffany Roy

Michael Oher, the retired football player whose life inspired the 2009 movie The Blind Side, wed longtime love Tiffany Roy on Nov. 5. Get details on their romantic wedding.

This couples news is a total touchdown!

Former NFL star Michael Oher—whose life inspired the 2009 movie The Blind Side starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron—is officially a married man after tying the knot with girlfriend Tiffany Roy in a romantic ceremony on Nov. 6. The 36-year-old announced the union alongside a photo from the wedding on Instagram.

"Filled with joy, can't believe people took their time and came to celebrate!" he wrote. "My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family!"

Calling the nuptials the "best single weekend I've ever been apart of," Oher went on to thank those who were there to celebrate his big day. "I'm complete," he added. "Let's keep trending upward!"

And it seems the festivities rivaled the fanfare of the Super Bowl. Held at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Oher and Roy's wedding included a performance by ballerinas, a choreographed dance from the bridal party and a second line band parade as a nod to the bride's hometown of New Orleans, according to People.

"The most magical part was our vows," Roy, who shares four children with Oher, told the outlet. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a true queen."

 

Though Roy did experience a literal snag when her LYSÉE by Enzoani dress got caught on her shoe during the walk down the aisle, she said the day was still "filled with so much joy, excitement, and happiness."

"Since everything has calmed down, everyone is gone, and now I can actually sit down and talk to my husband about this day that seems like it went by in a matter of seconds," Roy continued. "Michael has a glow in his eyes when he looks at me. He puts me first no matter what he has on his schedule for the day he makes sure his family is taken care of. I love his love for his family and our kids." 

