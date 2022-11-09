The Blind Side Subject Michael Oher Marries Girlfriend Tiffany Roy

Watch : How to Get Celebrity-Inspired Wedding Table Settings

This couples news is a total touchdown!

Former NFL star Michael Oher—whose life inspired the 2009 movie The Blind Side starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron—is officially a married man after tying the knot with girlfriend Tiffany Roy in a romantic ceremony on Nov. 6. The 36-year-old announced the union alongside a photo from the wedding on Instagram.

"Filled with joy, can't believe people took their time and came to celebrate!" he wrote. "My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family!"

Calling the nuptials the "best single weekend I've ever been apart of," Oher went on to thank those who were there to celebrate his big day. "I'm complete," he added. "Let's keep trending upward!"

And it seems the festivities rivaled the fanfare of the Super Bowl. Held at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Oher and Roy's wedding included a performance by ballerinas, a choreographed dance from the bridal party and a second line band parade as a nod to the bride's hometown of New Orleans, according to People.