MTV’s Chanel West Coast Reveals Name and Photos of Her Baby Girl

Chanel West Coast is sharing her baby girl's ridiculously cute name.

The Ridiculousness star gave more details about her newborn daughter, who she shares with boyfriend Dom Fenison. Six days after giving birth on Nov. 2, Chanel revealed on social media that she named her bundle of joy Bowie Breeze Fenison.

"Hello world!" Chanel captioned a post on Bowie's Instagram, which states the infant's name, "Welcome to my instagram."

One of the new images shows Bowie dressed in all pink, with mittens and a hat to match. In another photo, Bowie's sports a onesie that reads, "Isn't she lovely."

Bringing Bowie to the world, though, was not the smoothest of journeys. "Even though it was the scariest and hardest day of my life having an emergency C-section," Chanel told Us Weekly on Nov. 8, "I am beyond overjoyed about the birth of my daughter."