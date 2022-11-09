MTV’s Chanel West Coast Reveals Name and Photos of Her Baby Girl

Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast provided an update about her baby's girl name and health following initial birth complications.

Chanel West Coast is sharing her baby girl's ridiculously cute name.

The Ridiculousness star gave more details about her newborn daughter, who she shares with boyfriend Dom Fenison. Six days after giving birth on Nov. 2, Chanel revealed on social media that she named her bundle of joy Bowie Breeze Fenison.

"Hello world!" Chanel captioned a post on Bowie's Instagram, which states the infant's name, "Welcome to my instagram."

One of the new images shows Bowie dressed in all pink, with mittens and a hat to match. In another photo, Bowie's sports a onesie that reads, "Isn't she lovely."

Bringing Bowie to the world, though, was not the smoothest of journeys. "Even though it was the scariest and hardest day of my life having an emergency C-section," Chanel told Us Weekly on Nov. 8, "I am beyond overjoyed about the birth of my daughter."

"[Bowie] is healthy and happy as can be," she continued. "She is perfect in every way to me and her daddy and we are so grateful to have her in our lives."

Bowie's health update comes after the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram about the "many many hours in labor" she spent giving birth to her daughter.

Instagram

"A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own," Chanel added, describing the experienced as the "scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far."

The obstacles Chanel encountered haven't dampened her joy, as she went on to say she has "never felt a love like this before" and that Bowie was "best thing to ever happen to me."

Instagram

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Chanel has been open about what the experience has meant for her. In an interview with E! in October, the star got candid about how she embraced her body, stating that "it's so beautiful to be pregnant."

"No matter what you look like while you're pregnant, it's such a beautiful thing and it's all about just how you present yourself," she said. "Even with the bloating and the swollen legs and hands, I still put my glam on, still do my hair and makeup, put on a cute outfit and I just go out there and rock it as if I wasn't pregnant at all."

