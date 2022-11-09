Meghan Trainor Shares She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a “Dark Place”

Watch : Meghan Trainor Recalls Being Blamed for Son's NICU Stay

Meghan Trainor's life has shifted in more ways than one since becoming a mom.

The "All About That Bass" singer, who welcomed son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara last year, got candid about how her body changed both during and after her pregnancy.

"I was my heaviest I've ever been," she told ET Canada. "I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out."

Since giving birth in February 2021, Meghan has lost 60 pounds, per the outlet.

She explained, "I just wasn't feeling great. I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son." (Meghan previously told Parents that she faced several "bumps" in her road to motherhood, including gestational diabetes and PTSD.)

As for the motivation that kept her going, she knew that no challenge would compare to labor.