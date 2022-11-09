Meghan Trainor Shares She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a “Dark Place”

Meghan Trainor's life has shifted in more ways than one since becoming a mom.
The "All About That Bass" singer, who welcomed son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara last year, got candid about how her body changed both during and after her pregnancy.
"I was my heaviest I've ever been," she told ET Canada. "I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out."
Since giving birth in February 2021, Meghan has lost 60 pounds, per the outlet.
She explained, "I just wasn't feeling great. I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son." (Meghan previously told Parents that she faced several "bumps" in her road to motherhood, including gestational diabetes and PTSD.)
As for the motivation that kept her going, she knew that no challenge would compare to labor.
"So, I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!'" Meghan recalled. "I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound."
And in the process, she had some revelations about herself and her preferences. "I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean," Meghan shared. "And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I'm just [feeling] better than ever."
The 28-year-old noted that since her transformation, she now feels her confidence has improved: "Nowadays I'm a good eight/nine. We're up there!"
In fact, it seems she has channeled her self-love into her new song, "Made You Look." As she sings in the viral track, "I could have my Gucci on / I could wear my Louis Vuitton / But even with nothin' on / Bet I made you look."
