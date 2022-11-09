Here's What Joan Smalls Admires About "Trailblazer" Rihanna

Watch : Joan Smalls Talks Rihanna Being a Trailblazer for Diversity

From an angel to a savage.

Ahead of her appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, Joan Smalls praised the way the pop star-tuned designer has changed the industry with her all-inclusive ethos.

"It's been a part of my conversation since I started in this industry, where there has always been a lack of diversity," the supermodel said in an E! News exclusive video. "To see it come this far and having her be the trailblazer, especially in this space of intimate-wear, it's kind of revolutionary."

Noting how the brand is meant for everyone—"no matter what size, age, shape, skin color"—Joan added, "It was needed and it was about time.

Joan, 34, burst onto the modeling scene in the late 2000s, stomping the runways for the world's top designers and earning her wings as a Victoria's Secret Angel. She also became the first Puerto Rican fashion model chosen by several brands to front their advertising campaigns, including Gucci, Chanel, Fendi, Versace, Balmain, Givenchy, Jimmy Choo and more.