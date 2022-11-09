Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields Trailer Attempts to Unlock a Notorious Unsolved Case

Your new true crime obsession is here.

In this exclusive look at the trailer for Netflix's Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, dropping Nov. 29 on the streamer, the unsolved murders of four women in Texas in the 1980s and early '90s are thrust into the spotlight, as their families and the surrounding community search for answers decades later.

"A lot of people are really outraged," a woman says in the trailer. "How can it be that no one can figure out who killed them?"

As questions mount, the focus turns to the perceived ineptitude of law enforcement. Another woman in the trailer says, "The police couldn't do anything in most of these cases. They've lost a lot of the evidence," and a man says, "The police, they did their best to convince me that I had lost my damn mind."

Texas Killing Fields is the third Crime Scene series produced by the streamer, following 2021's The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel and The Times Square Killer.

"Amidst the marshes and oil refineries alongside the interstate corridor connecting Houston and the beach town of Galveston, lies Calder Road—the patch of land that earned its name after the bodies of three young women were discovered there in the 1980s and a fourth in 1991," says the series' description. "Their murders remain unsolved, but one grieving father refuses to give up on the hunt for his daughter's killer, while the search and recovery organization he founded supports other local families facing similar tragedies."