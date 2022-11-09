Dustin Hoffman's Son Jake Hoffman Reflects on Growing Up With Famous Father

The midnight cowboy and the coal miner's daughter left a lasting impression on their respective kids for all the right reasons.
Jake Hoffman, who is son to Dustin Hoffman, and Schuyler Fisk, who is daughter to Sissy Spacek, looked back on what it was like to grow up with a parent in the limelight while promoting their upcoming film, Sam & Kate.
For both of them, fond memories come to mind. As Schuyler exclusively told E! News, she and her mom Sissy "were very close" during her childhood.
"She's just always been a really warm place to land for me and still is," Schuyler said. "And I also think I am that for her. I just cherish this time as we're getting older and our relationship is changing in so many beautiful ways."
She added, "I'm really grateful that she's my mom and my best friend."
As for Jake, the 41-year-old has "so much respect" for his father not only as a dad, but also as an actor. In fact, he told E! News that one of Dustin's own films once brought him to tears.
"When I was in high school, they had an anniversary screening of Midnight Cowboy, and I had never seen it," Jake shared. "I had no idea what to expect and I was really embarrassed during the screening because I was crying the whole time. People are looking over and they could see that I was there with dad. It was embarrassing."
But Jake got to turn the tables on his dad during a screening of Sam & Kate, in which Dustin plays Jake's onscreen father.
"At the screening of Sam & Kate in Austin, I made dad cry a little bit in the theater," Jake recalled. "So, I was glad to get some revenge there."
Featuring a rare casting combination, Sam & Kate follows the story of Sam (played by Jake), who returns to his hometown to care for his ailing father and ends up falling in love with a local woman named Kate, played by Schuyler. However, as their relationship blossoms, his dad starts developing feelings for Kate's mother, played by Sissy. As the trailer shows, the movie delivers on themes such as aging, parent-child relationships and love.
As for how it was to act alongside their respective parents, Schuyler had nothing but good things to say.
"The four of us together, It just felt like we were this little team and we really had each other's backs," she told E! News. "And if something wasn't working for one of us, we all kind of would try and help figure it out. It was very mutual, like, there's just respect all around, you know, it was really nice."