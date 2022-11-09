You Don't Want to Miss These Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Moments

Watch : Love Is Blind Cast Reacts to Andrew's "Crying" Eye Drop Drama!

The pods have officially closed.

That's right, season three of Love Is Blind has come to an end and Netflix has dropped a reunion special to wrap up all the drama. The new episode, released Nov. 9, gave a much-needed update on where the season three couples—Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden, and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton—stand following the emotional finale.

The final episode showed only two couples, Alexa and Brennon, as well as Colleen and Matt, getting married. However, that doesn't mean the love stories ended the way you would think. One pair of former flames reunited after cameras stopped rolling and another couple chose to live separately despite saying "I do."

Intriguing, right?

Plenty of tears were shed, as Zanab and Cole hashed out their failed courtship, revealing that things may've been more complicated than viewers realized.