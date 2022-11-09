What Bachelor Nation's Caelynn Miller-Keyes Thinks About Starting a Family With Dean Unglert

Everything is coming up roses for Caelynn Miller-Keyes.
Just weeks after getting engaged to Dean Unglert, the Bachelor in Paradise alum is ready to picture her future filled with a dream wedding and maybe even a family of her own.
"We've been talking more and more about that," Caelynn shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "When we first start dating, we didn't think this was gonna last past maybe a few months. Through the years, we have grown to trust and love each other and more so be open to the idea of marriage and now family."
While Dean and Caelynn aren't rushing into things, their recent conversations suggest having a child wouldn't be the most shocking news in Bachelor Nation.
"I'm 27," she said. "I'm thinking maybe like 32-ish is when, if we want to. We're still on the fence, but we're leaning more towards yes."
Besides, Dean has already shown signs that he is great with kids.
"He is going to be the best dad," Caelynn shared. "He is an uncle for the first time and just seeing him with his niece is the most amazing thing. He loves her so much and the way that they interact and play together, he's just going to be such a good dad."
Until then, Caelynn and Dean are focused on celebrating their engagement. After accepting a proposal in October, the Bachelor in Paradise star hopes to get married in 2023 near Aspen, Colo. "I picture kind of more of a low-key wedding," she said. "Dean has so many friends. I don't know how he's going to narrow it down but just us in the mountains with all our friends and family."
And she also has her heart set on a brand-new iHeartRadio podcast True Crime Reality. Each week, Caelynn will be joined by a reality star as they dive deep into the details of a crime they have a direct connection to.
"What surprised me is that everyone has a story no matter how small," Caelynn said. "Everyone's encountered crime in some way. The more I talk to people, they say, ‘Oh well this happened to me when I was a kid' or ‘This happened to me or someone I know.' It's crazy how crime has affected so many people."
iHeartPodcast's True Crime Reality is available on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere podcasts are heard.