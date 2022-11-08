Ashley Graham's Relatable Advice to Moms Is Something "People Don't Talk About"

Watch : Ashley Graham Shares Update After Having Twins

Hands down, Ashley Graham is her biggest cheerleader

The supermodel—who shares Isaac, 2, and twins Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, 10 months, with husband Justin Ervin—revealed the empowering message she tells herself now that she's a mom of three.

"I'm 10 months out of having the twins and I'm finally feeling good," she exclusively told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Nov. 7. "My knees are working, my feet are working, my shape is kind of coming back."

But jokes aside, the American Beauty Star host said that she's also embracing the skin she's in.

"You see who you were, but you're like, I'll never be that again because I'm a new person," she said at the New York City ceremony, wearing a chocolate brown Peter Do dress. "That's something you don't get until you're in it. That's been the conversation with myself."