Exclusive

Ashley Graham's Relatable Advice to Moms Is Something "People Don't Talk About"

Ashely Graham has never been afraid to shine a light on her motherhood journey, telling E! News at the 2022 CFDA Awards, "I'm 10 months out of having the twins and I'm finally feeling good."

By Alyssa Morin Nov 08, 2022 11:51 PMTags
Red CarpetBabiesPregnanciesInterviewsExclusivesMomsLivingAshley GrahamCFDA AwardsE! Insider
Watch: Ashley Graham Shares Update After Having Twins

Hands down, Ashley Graham is her biggest cheerleader

The supermodel—who shares Isaac, 2, and twins Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, 10 months, with husband Justin Ervin—revealed the empowering message she tells herself now that she's a mom of three.

"I'm 10 months out of having the twins and I'm finally feeling good," she exclusively told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Nov. 7. "My knees are working, my feet are working, my shape is kind of coming back."

But jokes aside, the American Beauty Star host said that she's also embracing the skin she's in.

"You see who you were, but you're like, I'll never be that again because I'm a new person," she said at the New York City ceremony, wearing a chocolate brown Peter Do dress. "That's something you don't get until you're in it. That's been the conversation with myself."

photos
CFDA Awards 2022: Star Sightings

While Ashley noted that her feelings are all too common, it's also something that's not openly discussed.

"It's a normal one that a lot of people don't talk about," she explained. "So I'm happy to talk about it."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

2

How I Met Your Mother's Josh Radnor Confirms Relationship

3

Bella Poarch Files For Divorce 3 Years After Privately Getting Married

As far as how she's handling three kids under three? Ashley didn't sugar-coat it.

"It's a circus that I can't get enough of," she revealed. "I walk in and there's the top hat, there's banging on the drums, somebody's falling off of a couch—and I love it. I love a full house."

Instagram

Of course, Ashley has never shied away from candidly documenting her postpartum journey. Just last week, she celebrated her ever-changing body and posted a close-up photo of her stomach.

"Hi new tummy," she captioned her Nov. 2 Instagram Story. "You look very different from what I'm use [sic] to. But I do appreciate you."

In September, the 35-year-old shined a light on the pressures she's faced since becoming a mom.

"Everyday I am amazed and grateful for all that my body is capable of, but I constantly remind myself that it doesn't have to do it all," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 8. "It's ok to feel exhausted raising 3 children under 3, that it's ok to live in a postpartum body, that it's ok to ask for help and support, that it's ok to formula feed when I can't breastfeed."

She closed out her post perfectly, adding, "Parents know best."

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

2

How I Met Your Mother's Josh Radnor Confirms Relationship

3

Bella Poarch Files For Divorce 3 Years After Privately Getting Married

4

Christina Applegate Praises Selena Gomez in Message About Documentary

5

Glee's Dianna Agron Shares Kiss With Boyfriend Harold Ancart

Latest News

Exclusive

What Caelynn Miller-Keyes Thinks About Having Kids With Dean Unglert

Talan Torriero Reacts to Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari’s Confession

Exclusive

Ashley Graham's Advice to Moms Is Something "People Don't Talk About"

Glee's Dianna Agron Shares Kiss With Boyfriend Harold Ancart

How I Met Your Mother's Josh Radnor Confirms Relationship

Exclusive

Jesse Palmer Teases "Throwback" Season of The Bachelor

15 Thoughtful Holiday Gift Ideas for Long Distance Couples