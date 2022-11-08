Ashley Graham's Relatable Advice to Moms Is Something "People Don't Talk About"

Hands down, Ashley Graham is her biggest cheerleader
The supermodel—who shares Isaac, 2, and twins Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, 10 months, with husband Justin Ervin—revealed the empowering message she tells herself now that she's a mom of three.
"I'm 10 months out of having the twins and I'm finally feeling good," she exclusively told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Nov. 7. "My knees are working, my feet are working, my shape is kind of coming back."
But jokes aside, the American Beauty Star host said that she's also embracing the skin she's in.
"You see who you were, but you're like, I'll never be that again because I'm a new person," she said at the New York City ceremony, wearing a chocolate brown Peter Do dress. "That's something you don't get until you're in it. That's been the conversation with myself."
While Ashley noted that her feelings are all too common, it's also something that's not openly discussed.
"It's a normal one that a lot of people don't talk about," she explained. "So I'm happy to talk about it."
As far as how she's handling three kids under three? Ashley didn't sugar-coat it.
"It's a circus that I can't get enough of," she revealed. "I walk in and there's the top hat, there's banging on the drums, somebody's falling off of a couch—and I love it. I love a full house."
Of course, Ashley has never shied away from candidly documenting her postpartum journey. Just last week, she celebrated her ever-changing body and posted a close-up photo of her stomach.
"Hi new tummy," she captioned her Nov. 2 Instagram Story. "You look very different from what I'm use [sic] to. But I do appreciate you."
In September, the 35-year-old shined a light on the pressures she's faced since becoming a mom.
"Everyday I am amazed and grateful for all that my body is capable of, but I constantly remind myself that it doesn't have to do it all," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 8. "It's ok to feel exhausted raising 3 children under 3, that it's ok to live in a postpartum body, that it's ok to ask for help and support, that it's ok to formula feed when I can't breastfeed."
She closed out her post perfectly, adding, "Parents know best."