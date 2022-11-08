How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor Confirms He’s in a Relationship

How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor shared that he’s no longer single. Here’s what he said about his new relationship.

Watch: Why Josh Radnor & Rosie Perez Are Excited About "Rise"

Josh Radnor revealed he's off the market. 

The How I Met Your Mother alum confirmed that he's in a new relationship, adding details about when they began dating.

"During the filming of this," Radnor told Page Six on Nov. 7, referencing his time shooting 2022 miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble, "I was very much newly with someone [who] I'm still with and continue to be very excited about."

Radnor, who has previously dated Minka Kelly and Lindsay Price but has never tied the knot, went on to share some of his fears about marriage. In fact, he said working on the miniseries, out Nov. 17 on Hulu, allowed him to address his worries because the show focused on the story of a recently-divorced man.

"In some ways, I've always been scared of a bad marriage, spouses that were at odds with each other," he said. "So there's something relieving about being able to play that out in a fictional context. Maybe it means you won't have to do as much of that in real life."

Apart from acting, the 48-year-old detailed to Riff magazine in May 2021 how he's taken to songwriting to express himself.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

"I'm a little more seasoned around living life. I've failed quite a bit and I've been humiliated quite a bit, and I've also succeeded quite a bit. I've had relationships work and not work," he said. "By the time you get to your mid-40s, life has knocked you around sufficiently…I felt like I had more to say now than I would have back in my 20s."

