How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor Confirms He’s in a Relationship

Josh Radnor revealed he's off the market.

The How I Met Your Mother alum confirmed that he's in a new relationship, adding details about when they began dating.

"During the filming of this," Radnor told Page Six on Nov. 7, referencing his time shooting 2022 miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble, "I was very much newly with someone [who] I'm still with and continue to be very excited about."

Radnor, who has previously dated Minka Kelly and Lindsay Price but has never tied the knot, went on to share some of his fears about marriage. In fact, he said working on the miniseries, out Nov. 17 on Hulu, allowed him to address his worries because the show focused on the story of a recently-divorced man.

"In some ways, I've always been scared of a bad marriage, spouses that were at odds with each other," he said. "So there's something relieving about being able to play that out in a fictional context. Maybe it means you won't have to do as much of that in real life."