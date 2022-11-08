Why Jesse Palmer Says Zach Shallcross’ Season of The Bachelor Will Be a “Throwback”

Watch : Jesse Palmer Hopes for "Multiple Engagements" This Season

Will you accept this rose into a Bachelor Nation time machine?

Jesse Palmer, who will host the upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Zach Shallcross, teased that fans should expect a kick of nostalgia when the show premieres on ABC Jan. 23.

"Zach has been amazing. He's incredibly intelligent, he's mature," Jesse exclusively told E! News on Nov. 5. "He's very emotionally mature. Zach's season is a bit of a throwback. This season is a lot more about the romance and the love, and maybe a little bit less about the drama."

Jesse, of course, knows what he's talking about. The former football star was the fifth Bachelor in history way back in 2004, after all.

"The women are there for Zach. They're really into him. He's super intentional," Jesse also teased. "He's a guy that's not afraid to be emotional and wear that on his sleeve. This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise to date."