Riverdale's Camila Mendes Seemingly Confirms Romance With Rudy Mancuso

It looks like Camila Mendes is doing
revenge romance with Rudy Mancuso.
The Riverdale star shared a series of snapshots from her fall on Instagram one of which featured a kissing selfie with an unidentified man that many fans believe is Rudy.
In the Nov. 8 post, which Camila captioned "life update," the actress shared seven photos of what she's been up to. The carousel of pics include a screenshot of her BeReal post and a photograph of her character Veronica's wardrobe. But it's not what's caught fans attention, instead, the last pic features Camila in a bathing suit kissing an unidentified man with their reflections appearing in a sliding glass door.
Although the Do Revenge star didn't tag the mystery guy, fans quickly took to the comments to express their excitement over her possible new romance.
One fan wrote, "Is that you and Rudy?!!!!" while another person wrote, "RUDYYYY WAS UPPP."
And while many seem to be surprised that the man in the snap is the internet personality, Camila's friends seem to already be in the know.
Outer Banks star Chase Stokes wrote, "U guys r 2 cute," while her co-star Vanessa Morgan said, "Living your best life, and I'm here for it."
Before this, Camila was linked to her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton, who first began sparking romance rumors in 2018. Though the couple separated later that year, they rekindled their romance back together in June 2021 before subsequently breaking up again.
We'll be waiting for the hard launch to be shared, but up until now we're head over heels for Cami.