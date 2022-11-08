Drake and 21 Savage Sued for $4 Million After Using Fake Vogue Covers in Album Promo

Drake and 21 Savage's fake Vogue cover has landed them in hot water.
The magazine is suing the artists for faking a cover of the legendary fashion magazine in order to promote their new album Her Loss. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Condé Nast, the media company that publishes Vogue, alleged that by sharing a fraudulent cover on social media, the two rappers created a "widespread promotional campaign" that is "built entirely" on the Vogue trademarks that were not authorized for use.
In an Oct. 30 Instagram post, the "Take Care" rapper, 36, shared what appeared to be a Vogue cover featuring himself and 21 Savage, 30, on the magazine. He captioned the post, "Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment. Her Loss Nov 4th."
In addition to immediately shutting down the use of the fake Vogue cover, Condé Nast is seeking at least $4 million dollars in damages.
The lawsuit also claims that the rappers not only distributed the fake cover among their 135 million combined social media followers but also across "North America's largest metropolitan areas," as well as posters of the cover. And in the suit, the company noted that despite Drake thanking Anna in his Instagram caption, the top editor has no ties to these pictures or the promotion of their album, calling it a "deceptive campaign."
"All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Condé Nast," the publisher wrote. "Vogue magazine and its Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour have had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion, and have not endorsed it in any way."
And the suit alleges that Drake and 21 Savage were asked to "cease their infringing activities and take appropriate remedial measures to curtail further public confusion" but failed to do so.
Drake's rep had no comment when contacted by E! News. E! News has reached out to 21 Savage's rep but has not heard back.